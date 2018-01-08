Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Feud Soars Over Royal Jewels, Risking Prince Harry & William’s Bond [Rumor]

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton faced rumors of a feud even before Prince Harry announced that he was engaged to the actress. In recent weeks, feud rumors involving Meghan and Kate have escalated, with royal observers pointing out that Queen Elizabeth has put Markle on the “fast track” into the royal family by inviting her to the family’s Christmas. Middleton didn’t earn that privilege until she was married to William.

Add in the way in which Meghan has stolen the spotlight from Kate’s pregnancy with the engagement news and her charm, and the feud reportedly has turned into a bitter war. The battle between Markle and Middleton reportedly has frayed the bond between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Princess Diana Encouraged Her Sons Harry, William To Love Each Other

Prince William and Harry’s brotherly bond was nurtured by their mother Princess Diana, according to Cheat Sheet.

“William and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, made it her mission to make sure her two sons were close and shared the spotlight.”

Even though William was heir-in-line for the throne, Diana stepped up to ensure that Harry received equal attention and opportunities. Diana shared that William loved Harry so much that he often monopolized Harry’s time, leaving their indulgent parents observing the brothers playing closely together.

Diana’s Death And Dislike For Camilla Parker Bowles Bonded William And Harry Even More

Although Diana encouraged her sons to break the rules, she wasn’t quite as thrilled when Harry translated rule-bending as party-hearty permission. She wrote a letter about the boarding school that Harry and William attended.

“Eight-year old Harry is constantly in trouble!”

With Diana’s death, William and Harry became even more bonded. Although Harry didn’t stop partying, he did see a therapist later in life. William is credited with helping his younger brother make the decision to seek a therapist’s help.

Prince Harry and Prince William are famously close, but Kate Middleton’s feud with Meghan Markle may be hurting that brotherly bond. Stefan Rousseau / Getty Images

As for their father Prince Charles, his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles during his marriage to Princess Diana caused William and Harry to back off. The brothers didn’t even want to meet Camilla for a long period of time.

When Camilla reportedly tried to meddle in William’s romance with Kate before he married her, it only added to the hostility that he felt toward Parker Bowles. Years later, Prince Harry reportedly experienced a similar situation, with Camilla reportedly conducting a smear campaign against Meghan Markle, as the Inquisitr reported.

Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Change Brothers’ Bond

Through the years, Harry and William’s lives have gotten busier. But their shared interests, from the military to music, have helped keep the bond tight. Harry and William also seek to give back through the Royal Foundation.

When Kate Middleton came along, there were questions about whether she could turn the duo into a trio. Prior to Meghan Markle, Harry succeeded in having a great friendship with Kate.

“Prince Harry [called] Kate Middleton the big sister he never had.”

But with Meghan Markle’s arrival upon the scene, new questions have arisen about how that “big sister” role will play out. Even their living situations have changed.

Prince William and Kate reside in an apartment at Kensington Palace. Prince Harry was living there and was close to his brother and Middleton. But now that Markle is his fiancée, Harry will move into Nottingham Cottage.

Although it’s thought that Prince William will be Harry’s best man (the same role that Harry took on for William in 2011), that brotherly bond is starting to look frayed, according to some royal observers.

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Clash

Kate and Meghan live dramatically different lives, from their style preferences to their friendships, pointed out Best Life. While Markle has been stealing the spotlight with her on-camera experience as an actress, Middleton became infamous for her first shy interview.

“[Kate Middleton] rarely makes any remarks that aren’t scripted.”

However, through the years, Middleton has become more confident. But when she’s away from William and the kids, Kate still spends most of her time with her sister or mother. In contrast, Meghan has a flock of famous friends, such as Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra.

Middleton reportedly was frustrated and infuriated when she learned that Markle had been invited by Queen Elizabeth to the family Christmas. The queen broke royal protocol for Meghan, sparking rumors that she preferred Markle to Middleton, reported Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Feud Soars Over Royal Jewels

Some royal watchers are taking Kate’s side over the way that the queen reportedly favors Meghan over Middleton.

“Many royal observers believe that Kate Middleton has every right to be upset.”

Offering another hint as to how the palace feels, the Instagram page highlighted multiple photos of Harry and Meghan’s engagement, overshadowing Kate’s third pregnancy.

And now the case of the royal jewels is reportedly fueling the feud. Middleton has been seen wearing a variety of royal jewels recently. Sources told Naughty Gossip that there’s a reason why Kate has suddenly started flaunting so many royal gems.

Although Middleton reportedly recognizes that Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry means sharing the spotlight is inevitable, she refuses to share the royal jewels.

“Kate has been wearing a lot of the royal jewels recently, sending a message to Meghan that they are hers,” said one of the insiders.

“Kate has cracked open the Diana vault and put those diamonds on. She wants to make it clear that they belong to her and she will not be sharing [with Meghan Markle].”

Although Princess Diana’s personal jewelry collection was left to Prince Harry and Prince William, it has rarely been touched since Diana died. But Kate reportedly is out to change that situation in order to make it clear to Markle that when it comes to the royal jewels, they belong to Middleton.

That alleged situation has left questions about how Harry and William will cope with the feud and how it will change their bond. The feud between the two women may make William feel obligated to defend Kate, leaving Harry to try to get access to the jewels for Meghan.