Drake Wants Nicki Minaj Romance After Nas Split, Branded Their Relationship As Fake

Drake is ready to make his move and shoot his shot with longtime friend Nicki Minaj following her split from rapper Nas, it has been claimed.

The Canadian born superstar is said to have gotten wind of the news that Minaj is no longer dating the iconic lyricist, whom she had allegedly been seeing for no more than six months.

Their romance in itself came as a shock to fans seeing that Nicki had never given off the impression that she was even friendly with Nas on that level, but fans accepted the romance for what it was, even though they rarely posted photos of one another on social media.

According to Hollywood Life, now that Drake is fully aware that Minaj is single once again, he wants to make it known that he’s also single and would love to take the Cash Money-signed hitmaker on a date.

Sources tell the publication that Drake never believed for one second that their romance was authentic, having branded the couple as fake in the past, according to the outlet.

He reportedly knew that the relationship wouldn’t last, and now that his thoughts have become reality, and given that Nicki is still single, he thinks it’s the perfect time for him to let it be known that he’s got a crush on the 35-year-old and wants to spoil her rotten.

It’s further stressed that Drake has a lot of respect for Nas, given that he’s considered an iconic figure in the field of Hip-Hop, so there was never any chance that Drizzy would even be remotely disrespectful towards the 44-year-old and whatever he had going on with Minaj at the time.

So long as Nicki was being treated right, Drake wouldn’t say anything. But, as previously mentioned, he considers this to be his opportunity to get with the woman he has been crushing on for years but has never dated.

When asked in previous interviews on whether she has ever shared a romantic relationship with Drake, Nicki Minaj was quick to note that the “One Dance’ rapper was more of a brother in her eyes than someone she would want to hook up with.

She stressed that they work well together in the studio and have great chemistry as a duo, but a relationship is something she’s never even thought about with Drake.