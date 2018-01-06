‘Big Bang Theory’ To End At 12 Seasons Predicts Johnny Galecki

Should Big Bang Theory fans be prepared for a countdown of the last episodes of the comedy that made geeks so cool? Speaking at the Television Critics Association on Saturday, Johnny Galecki has boldly predicted that The Big Bang Theory will be ending after next season. What did the star have to say?

Galecki has already began to talk about the end of Big Bang, and life after the show. The cast, many of whom have worked with each other since the very first episode, appear to have already discussed how they are going to feel when the CBS show does finally end.

“The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping the show is that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes.”

Then, instead of just speaking for himself, Galecki politely stated that the cast was ready to move on and live their lives after 12 seasons of the most watched comedy. Johnny’s statement indicates that the cast members are ready to move on.

“But I think at this point, everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being the time to go home and see our families.”

Yet, according to USA Today, Galecki’s shocking words stating the end of Big Bang may be part of the cast’s “negotiating leverage.” The main cast members are each making $1 million dollars an episode, which means it is very expensive to continue to produce.

Cast members who are willing to walk away have the upper hand in the negotiation process. The cast members have signed on through Season 12. Perhaps they are getting ready for negotiations for a Season 13 and beyond?

Meanwhile, whether this is a renewal ploy or time to end the comedy, already some Big Bang cast members have begun to move on. This includes Galecki who has has been producing the comedy Living Biblically, which begins on February 26.

Galecki is also on the new Roseanne reboot, but only for one episode. Galecki rather sheepishly explained to the paper that this was really about “politics” as Big Bang and Roseanne are on different networks, yet he hopes Roseanne returns for another season, as he said he would “love to do more.”

Meanwhile, Jim Parson’s continues to narrate Young Sheldon, which has just been picked up for a second season. And, the Inquisitr recently reported that Kaley Cuoco will be starring and producing the limited series, The Flight Attendant.

Cuoco, who recently became engaged to equestrian Karl Cook, will continue to work under the Warner Brothers umbrella for The Flight Attendant. At this time, the filming schedule has not been announced, but they will surely work in conjunction with Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory.