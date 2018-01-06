Gal Gadot Excited For ‘Wonder Woman 2’

Gal Gadot shared her excitement about starting work on Wonder Woman 2 in an interview with EW. The actress shared her expectations prior to the release of Wonder Woman. Gadot confessed that she didn’t expect Wonder Woman to have the positive reception it did even though she had a positive feeling about the film. Shooting a successful female superhero movie has been a challenge for Hollywood, and according to Gadot, it took 13-years for the studio to take the leap.

The Wonder Woman actress also shared her reaction to the positive reviews the movie received. Gadot has a great relationship with the director of the movie Patty Jenkins and her return as the director of the Wonder Woman 2 thrills her. The beautiful and talented actress described her favorite scene after watching the movie as the scene where she reveals herself as Wonder Woman.

Gadot also mentions James Cameron criticism of the movie as ‘an objectified icon’, and her decision to ignore the comments to avoid the publicity. Patty Jenkins responded by slamming Cameron’s ‘inability to understand’ the film. Gadot also talked about her experience shooting the Justice League movie as fun and nice working with the guys. Wonder Woman was released June 2, 2017, grossing $821.9 million at the box office. The film received mostly favorable reviews, scoring 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wonder Woman 2′s expected release date is November 1, 2019, Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins will reunite for the sequel. Patty Jenkins has revealed that the next movie won’t be influenced by the plot of the first according to ABC News and according to areport on IGN. The sequel is rumored to be set in the 1980’s and Jenkins revealed the possibility of casting Lynda Carter who played Wonder Woman in the 1970’s in the movie. The movie is reportedly set during the Cold War in the 1980’s; details about the plot are still unknown.

Thank you Palm Springs International Film Festival for the amazing night and honoring me with the Rising Star Award. Big congrats to all the other honorees of the night as well. pic.twitter.com/zCRglZA3Dv — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) January 4, 2018

Wonder Woman is the most successful movie in the DC franchise according to the LA Times. Patty Jenkins will be hoping to follow up on the success of Wonder Woman with the release of Woman Woman 2 next year. Gal Gadot was honored with the Rising Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 4, 2018.