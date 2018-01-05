Jana Duggar’s Rumored BF Caleb Williams Is Reportedly Too Liberal For The Conservative ‘Counting On’ Star

Over the years, various tabloids and gossip sites have linked Jana Duggar to everyone from former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow to Zach Bates from Bringing Up Bates, and all of those stories ended up being false. Recently, the big rumor has been that she is courting family friend Caleb Williams, and after months of fan speculation, Williams has finally taken to social media to set the record straight.

Williams Denies That He Is Courting Duggar

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Williams wrote a lengthyFacebook post to shut down the rumors once and for all.

“Over the past several months since an extremely unflattering image was posted by my friends and spread across the world faster than a viral cat video,” Williams wrote. “There has been speculation regarding a relationship between myself and Jana. Now to clear the fog and avoid any confusion, ‘Read my lips…I am not dating Jana Duggar.’ The extent of our relationship is purely friends and nothing more.”

How Did The Courting Rumors Begin?

The rumors began after Williams started appearing in various family photos and videos, including the “unflattering image” where his underwear peaked out the top of his pants while sitting at a family dinner.

And, as Blasting News reported, he also showed up in the recent Jordyn Duggar birthday video, and fans were wondering why he would be at a nine-year-old’s birthday party if he wasn’t dating someone in the family.

There was also a lot of talk about how uncomfortable Jordyn looked in the video, standing between her parents while the family sang to her, and it caused many to wonder if she was a victim of abuse. But, Williams quickly came to the family’s defense and made it clear that she was just a shy and quiet kid who didn’t like the attention.

Of course, because he spoke out about the situation, it fueled more rumors that he was courting Jana, 27, the only adult daughter who isn’t married.

Williams Is Too Much Of A Rebel For The Duggar Family

According to In Touch Weekly, Williams wasn’t interested in following the strict Duggar courtship rules of side hugs and chaperones. Instead, a source close to the family claimed he had more liberal beliefs, but that isn’t a difficult thing when compared to the conservative Duggar clan.

So, Williams and Jana are just friends, which means she is still on the market. Jana has revealed in the past that men have been interested in courting her, but she hasn’t met the right guy yet.

This is apparently her way of rebelling against the family, with all her adult sisters getting married and having babies in their late teens and early twenties, Jana is walking her own path. While it’s not odd in the real world for a 27-year-old woman to be single with no kids, in the Duggar universe it’s practically unheard of.

Jana Duggar has not commented on her friendship with Caleb Williams.