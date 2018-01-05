‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ With Sandra Lee Airs On TLC, Fans Wonder If It Is A Series

This week on TLC, viewers got to see a new show called Dr. Pimple Popper with Sandra Lee. She is famous on YouTube for her videos and now she had an hour-long special all about what she does for a living, which helps people remove huge lumps on their body. There was a bit of confusion about if this was going to be back as a series. When you check it on the guide, it does make it look like the show could be on for more than one episode.

Back on December 27, Sandra Lee went to her Twitter to share the news with fans about her show. She simply called it a special. She seemed excited about the show, but didn’t say that it was something that would be around for more than one episode.

TLC has a history of bringing shows on for a one-time special and then seeing how it does. If the fans love it, then they are known to bring it back for an entire season. The show Meet the Putmans is the perfect example of a show that they did this with and it turned into a series. Dr. Pimple Popper is the kind of show that airs on TLC, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they decided to bring it back as a series. For now, fans are just going to have to wait on the news.

The fans were replying to her on Twitter talking about how much they hope it becomes a show and how they love watching her on YouTube and couldn’t believe she had a special on television. Sandra Lee retweeted several of the fans and they what had to say.

On this special, viewers got to see Dr. Lee change the lives of several people. She has a passion for her job and already has a lot of followers. Hopefully, at some point, Dr. Pimple Popper gets picked up for an entire season.

Can’t believe it! ????????????????????PIMPLE POPPING IS GOING MAINSTREAM! Watch my @tlc SPECIAL, Wed Jan 3rd at 10/9c!! #popaholicsunite #drpimplepopper Let’s show those popaholic pansies what’s upppp!! ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/lMd56tkwVq — Dr Pimple Popper (@SandraLeeMD) December 27, 2017

For now, the fans are going to have to wait and see if Dr. Pimple Popper becomes a series or not. If you missed the original special, you can catch it repeating on TLC.