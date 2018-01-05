Lindsie Chrisley Is Allegedly Back Together With Her Estranged Husband

Lindsie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best split from her husband Will a while ago. Now, Radar Online is sharing that these two are allegedly back together again. More than a year ago, these two filed for divorce and now they seem to have gotten back together and worked it all out. As you can see below, she recently shared a photo of them together along with their son.

It is being reported that Lindsie and Will are planning to do a vow renewal very soon. A friend of Lindsie’s says that after getting divorced, she went to Nashville and tried to figure out things. The source went on to explain that they never stopped talking since they have a son together. Lindsie and her son have been seen in recent episodes of Chrisley Knows Best.

They scheduled mediation for a divorce, but the source says they canceled it twice. It sounds like they weren’t sure whether they wanted to go through with getting a divorce or not. The source says that this past summer, Lindsie withdrew the divorce papers. Fans thought that they had already gotten a divorce, but that wasn’t the case at all. Now, Lindsie and Will seem to be back together and working everything out. The source said that they now live outside of Atlanta with their son. Lindsay now has a podcast, Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley and Kailyn Lowry. So far, she hasn’t commented about the state of her relationship.

It looks like Lindsie Chrisley has moved on from Chrisley Knows Best and is just living her life. There’s no word yet on whether her dad, Todd Chrisley, is okay with the reunion. Todd and Julie have made it look like they are really close to her son when he is on the show, but they don’t always follow Lindsie’s rules and do things the way that she wants them to when he is in their control.

Don’t miss new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best when it returns to USA with new episodes. Hopefully, Lindsie and Will decide to share what went down on the show, but that is highly doubtful. They seem to have moved on from reality television and to be just living their own lives now.