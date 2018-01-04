Syfy’s ‘Van Helsing’ Airs Season Finale Tonight: Showrunner Comments On Recent Renewal

Van Helsing was recently renewed for Season 3 by the Syfy Network. Before the hunt for vampires can continue, though, the second season’s finale has to launch what will almost certainly be a cliffhanger ending. With an episode title like “Black Days,” it’s clear that viewers can expect a lot of drama and a somber tone.

How Will The Season End?

Here’s your spoiler-free guide to Van Helsing Season 2, Episode 13. These details were taken from the official episode synopsis.

The true face of evil is set to be revealed as ancient Van Helsing family secrets are uncovered. The previously mentioned cliffhanger seems well-poised with that aspect of the episode alone, but there’s much more on the table for Van Helsing fans.

The battle everyone’s been waiting for will begin on January 4, but it seems highly unlikely there will be any type of definitive conclusion before the show returns later this year. Humans and vampires will fight for survival and supremacy, and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

Even with a member of the venerable Van Helsing family on the human side, it would be very dangerous and short-sighted to assume that the vampires will somehow be defeated for good. Of course, if humans score too decisive of a victory, there will be little need for another season. Therefore, it’s probably safe to assume that humans will suffer the most casualties, putting them in a bad position for the start of Season 3.

Strong Fanbase Helps ‘Van Helsing’ Stay Alive

Like many other genre shows before it, Van Helsing has attracted a small, but loyal audience. Rather than make the same mistake that Fox made with cult classic Firefly, Syfy chose to listen to vocal fans when deciding whether or not to move forward with a third season.

When this writer reached out to Van Helsing showrunner Neil LaBute for comment about the show’s renewal, he stated that there were “a number of complex reasons” for Syfy’s choice to renew the show, including “a dedicated fanbase” and “lots of people on Twitter who loudly advocated for VH renewal.”

i think SYFY renewed the show for a number of complex reasons–ONE of them being a dedicated fan base, no matter what size it is–but i do know that there were lots of people on twitter who loudly advocated for a VH renewal. #vanhelsing #dedicatedfanbase #luckyus — VanHelsingShowrunner (@VHshowrunner) December 23, 2017

LaBute further opined that newcomers to Van Helsing, or any show, should “give it a season” before making up their mind because “a whole season is a fair test of whether you’ll like a show or not.”

as for non-viewers, i'd tell them the same thing i'd tell anyone who checks out a new show: 'give it a season.' be it 6 episodes or 22 episodes, a whole season is a fair test of whether you'll like a show or not. #vanhelsing #itiseasytojudge #lookbeforeyouleap — VanHelsingShowrunner (@VHshowrunner) December 23, 2017

Horror and sci-fi fans who have been meaning to start Van Helsing can turn to Netflix for the first season. Season 2 is also likely to be available on the streaming network before the premiere of Season 3, making the off-season the perfect time to catch up.

Critics have looked favorably upon Van Helsing since its debut. The series currently has an 82 percent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, putting it above The Walking Dead’s 80 percent, American Horror Story’s 76 percent, and fellow vampire show The Strain’s 79 percent.

Find out what’s in store for humanity by tuning into the Season 2 Van Helsing finale on January 4 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on Syfy.