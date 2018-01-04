Kendall Jenner Thinks She May Have A Future With Blake Griffin, But Not Ready For Marriage, Kids

Kendall Jenner seems to think she might have a future with NBA star Blake Griffin, although the reality TV star is said to be taking it slow when it comes to the prospect of marriage or having a child.

With three of her sisters rumored to be expecting or soon adding to their families, Hollywood Life reports the 22-year-old world-famous model doesn’t feel left out over the prospect of being the only one of her four sisters not to be a mom.

“Kendall lets guys know right up front that she is not interested in marriage and family yet,” said a source. “She wants to focus on her career, and babies just don’t fit into that equation right now. But she and Blake definitely joke about their future together.”

As for the 28-year-old Griffin, who already has two young children, a source added, “Blake already has kids, but he likes to say that he wants to have a future supermodel daughter, and a future NBA-super-star son with Kendall.”

Meanwhile, the Mercury News recently reported Griffin is currently embroiled in an increasingly bitter custody battle over his two kids with his ex-fiancee, Brynn Cameron, that has put Jenner squarely in the middle.

Cameron is said to be still bitter over how quickly the L.A. Clippers star moved on with the supermodel so soon after the two split last summer.

Griffin went public with his relationship with the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star back in August, and soon after that, Cameron moved out of the Manhattan Beach home she and Griffin once shared.

As the feud between the two has intensified, Griffin recently filed court papers to legally establish the paternity of both children, a move widely seen as the first step in getting out of a court-ordered custody and child support agreement.

Cameron responded by filing documents seeking joint custody and requesting that a judge establish child support based on Griffin’s annual salary. He recently inked a five-year, $173 million extension with the Clippers.

Prior to the start of the season, Radar reported Griffin was warned by his L.A. Clippers bosses to keep Jenner away from the team locker room.

“He’s been warned that his new relationship with Kendall better not affect his form this season,” a source told Radar. “He’s not telling anyone yet whether they’re actually together, but Clippers bosses have told him that regardless, she’s not welcome to crash their locker room and distract everyone with the Kardashian circus. They saw what happened to [former Clipper] Lamar Odom when he was with Khloe [Kardashian] and they are not having that from their marquee player.”

Several people speculated management might also be concerned about the so-called “Kardashian Kurse.”

Over the years, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have been romantically linked to a number of pro athletes, several of whom inexplicably began to suffer through rough patches in their careers right about the time they went public with one of the sisters.

Odom’s NBA career tragically fizzled amid rampant rumors he was hooked on drugs while still married to Khloe Kardashian.

Later, Khloe was romantically linked to Houston Rockets star James Harden during a stretch that saw his Houston Rockets tumble from a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference all the way down to a No. 7 seed.

During his MVP runner-up 2016-17 season, Harden admitted he came to feel he needed to “eliminate” Kardashian from his life to get back to being himself.

Harry How / Getty Images

Hollywood Life also reported last season that LeBron James had words with Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson after his play suffered during his early days of romancing Khloe.

Kim Kardashian was also infamously married to NBA veteran Kris Humphries for all of 72 days, and former NFL boyfriend Reggie Bush never quite lived up to the super-stardom that was projected for him coming out of USC.