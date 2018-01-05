Melania Trump Was ‘Confident’ That Donald Would Win Election, Says Office

Melania Trump’s office is hitting back at claims the first lady was in tears after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. The rumor stems from an excerpt of Michael Wolff’s soon-to-be-released tell-all, where he gives the public insight into the early days of Donald Trump’s administration, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Michael Wolff claims that he has inside knowledge of Melania’s reluctance to accept her husband’s historic win, but her office, in a harsh new statement, is saying that’s just not true.

“This book is clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section,” Stephanie Grisham, communications director for the first lady, said in a statement.

“Mrs. Trump supported her husband’s decision to run for president and in fact, encouraged him to do so. She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did.”

This is far from the first time the Melania Trump has been accused of being less than excited about Donald Trump’s presidency. A quick google search reveals dozens of articles perpetuating the notion that Melania Trump is not only unhappy being the first lady, but being married to Donald Trump altogether.

Rumors of discontent started circulating right after Donald Trump’s inauguration in January of 2017, when Melania Trump didn’t immeditately join Donald Trump in the White House. Instead, she opted to stay at Trump Tower for the first half of the year. It took her six months to make the move from New York, which she blamed on wanting to finish out their son, Barron’s year at school before uprooting him.

Melania Trump cried when her husband was elected – report https://t.co/eSKChdLrDn pic.twitter.com/DSvvZAmQdZ — Newshub (@NewshubNZ) January 4, 2018

Since the move, Melania Trump’s frequent trips back to Trump Tower, which has decreased only in recent months, has also raised eyebrows. Just two weeks after moving into the White House, Melania made another trip back to Trump Tower, which furthered the public’s opinion of her not being happy with her new role.

When Melania Trump is actually in the White House or traveling with Donald Trump, then the public pours over every photographed interaction between her and Donald, trying to find evidence that there is discontent in their marriage, proving that no matter what Melania says or does, the public will find a reason to doubt her sincerity.