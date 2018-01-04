Siggy Flicker Quits: ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Star Is ‘So Happy’ To Be Done With Bravo

Siggy Flicker is happy that she left The Real Housewives of New Jersey after filming the show’s eighth season.

According to a new report, the former reality star is leaving Bravo TV and not looking back after feuding with her newest co-star, Margaret Josephs, throughout production on the latest season of the show.

“I’ve never been so happy with my decision,” Siggy Flicker revealed to Radar Online on January 3.

Siggy Flicker announced she would no longer be appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey just before Christmas. As fans may recall, Flicker first joined the show ahead of Season 7 after three housewives, including Teresa Aprea, Nicole Napolitano, and Amber Marchese, left the series after Season 6.

As Siggy Flicker explained, she loves Bravo TV and she loves The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s executive producer, Andy Cohen, but because everyone had seemingly stacked up against her, she chose to leave the show and focus on her family. Now, weeks after her exit, Flicker is making sure that her fans and followers know that she isn’t rethinking her decision. In fact, she would do it all over again.

In her statement to Radar Online, Siggy Flicker appeared to take aim at the network for editing her to appear much different than she is in real life. As she noted, she’s over-the-top, loud, and full of life. However, on the show, she didn’t always seem that way and feels that she did not deserve to be treated the way she was. That said, Siggy Flicker has no ill will for her former co-stars, aside from the controversial Margaret Josephs.

“I love Teresa, I love Melissa and I love Dolores and they’re going to rock next season,” she said.

Siggy Flicker also noted that all three of her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania, reached out to her after she quite The Real Housewives of New Jersey because they are her “real friends.”

A post shared by Siggy Flicker (@siggy.flicker) on Dec 29, 2017 at 5:55am PST

No word yet on who could potentially replace Siggy Flicker ahead of production on the series’ upcoming ninth season.

To see more of Siggy Flicker and her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Staub, don’t miss the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, which air on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.