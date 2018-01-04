Trump To Hope Hicks: ‘You’re The Best Piece Of Tail’ Married Corey Lewandowski Will Ever Have, Says New Book

Revelations from Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, continue to shock readers even prior to the book’s publication. According to the author, President Donald Trump allegedly took pleasure in getting the wives of his friends in bed, after tempting the husbands to admit dissatisfaction with their sex lives and to cheat on their wives with other women, as the wives listened in secretly on the speakerphone in Trump’s office. As reported by the Inquisitr, Wolff’s book also painted a picture of the shock of first lady Melania Trump on election night, which allegedly drove her to tears when she learned that Trump would win the presidency. The same tome claimed that President Trump was upset at his accommodations on Inauguration Day and “visibly” fought with Melania on January 20.

The shocking book also attributes quotes to Trump that allegedly involved Hope Hicks and her rumored adulterous affair with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. According to Raw Story, Trump told Hope that she didn’t need to worry about making Corey feel better about bad press he was receiving at the moment, because Hicks allegedly had done enough for Lewandowski by reportedly being romantically involved with him.

As seen in the above video, Chris Jansing read excerpts from Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House on MSNBC, with the anchor reading the portion of the book claiming that White House Communications Director ran out of the room when Trump allegedly told her that she represented the “best piece of tail” that Lewandowski would ever have. Corey lost his job with the Trump camp in 2016.

“And this is what the book says, ‘Hicks sat in Trump Tower with Trump and his sons, worried about Lewandowski’s treatment in the press and wondering aloud how she might help him. Trump, who otherwise seemed to treat Hicks in a protective and even paternal way, looked up and said, ‘Why? You’ve already done enough for him. You’re the best piece of tail he’ll ever have’ sending Hicks running from the room.”

Other claims from the Fire and Fury book, as reported by Newsweek, feature the notion that Hicks was viewed more so “as Trump’s real daughter, while Ivanka was thought of as his real wife.” Corey meanwhile, has been married to Alison Lewandowski since 2005, as reported by Heavy. Alison is a former teacher.

The new book wouldn’t be the first time that the $179,700-per-year earning Hope would be accused of having an affair with Lewandowski. Ex-White House staffer Claude Taylor previously tweeted about the alleged relationship.