Ellen Page And Girlfriend Emma Porter Get Married

Actress Ellen Page and girlfriend Emma Porter have gotten married after only six months of dating.

The Juno star announced the news that Porter is now her wife in a simple Instagram post. A photo showcasing the newlyweds’ ring fingers kicked off the post that also contained a gallery of photos of the newly married couple. Page shared no details about the wedding in the post. She also did not specify when the two exchanged I do’s.

Page and Porter first sparked romance rumors last summer when they were spotted spending quality time together. It wasn’t long until they started appearing more on each other’s social media feeds. They are not shy when it comes to sharing photos of each other or them together.

They walked their first official Hollywood red carpet together in September at the premiere of Flatliners, which Page starred in. It was at that event with Porter by her side that the actress gushed about her new relationship being the “best.” Neither has ever confirmed how they met. However, The Cut reported the two met via Instagram when the actress direct messaged Porter.

Who is Ellen Page’s wife Emma Porter? She is a dance teacher at the famed Broadway Dance Center in New York City. Plus, she has her own dance company called Emma Porter and Artists. Along with teaching dance, the brunette beauty is also a talented choreographer. Her moves have been seen by fans on Justin Bieber’s “Purpose Tour.” Those that are not fans of the Biebs have seen her work in the music videos she has posted with Page. They are both fond of music and the arts. Like her wife, Porter also hails from Canada. Ottawa, Ontario to be exact.

The private actress has not offered specifics when it comes to her relationship. She does not hide her relationships, but she keeps them very guarded. After she came out in 2014, Page was in a two-year relationship with Samantha Thomas.

