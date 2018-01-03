‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie And Wyatt Team Up To Attack Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that as news spreads of the tawdry one-nighter shared by Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), everyone takes sides and it seems like most everyone is Team Liam. This week, Liam tells Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) about their dad’s betrayal with Steffy, and then the grapevine picks up the news, and it spreads throughout the Forresters, Logans, and everyone else in LA. Bill better watch out, because everyone is coming for him!

Liam Brawls With Bill — Ridge Is Next in Line

This week on B&B, spoilers from She Knows Soaps for Thursday, January 4 reveal that Liam goes to confront Bill about sleeping with his wife. Bill hands Liam the deed to the cliff house, but Liam tells his dad that’s not really a fair trade for him bedding Steffy on the sly. Bill is stunned that Liam knows about his one night with Steffy and even more shocked when Liam assaults him. Bill wins the fight but is traumatized when he walks away with blood on his hands.

The same Bold spoilers from She Knows Soaps indicate that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) gets wind of Bill’s night with Steffy and is enraged. This confrontation is like the 2014 deal between Ridge and Bill, but the last time, it was Bill was making accusations against Ridge over his shenanigans with Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey). This time, Ridge accuses Bill of being a predator, and the two get into a physical scuffle. Last time Bill won but this time, it might be Ridge that beats down Bill.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Jan. 1-5. Steffy confesses to an incredulous Katie about her affair with Bill. https://t.co/7bxS4TTHV3 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Efzx2CyFPc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 31, 2017

Then It’s Katie and Wyatt’s Turn

When Liam tells Wyatt that Steffy slept with Bill, he probably won’t mention that he first accused Steffy of sleeping with Wyatt. The latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promo, see below, shows that Wyatt blabs the baby news to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) before he sees Liam at the office and learns about the cheating. From there, Wyatt goes back to Katie to share the devastating news that his dad betrayed his brother in the worst possible way but she already knows thanks to a confession from Steffy.

Ironically, both sons are with women that Bill has bedded – Wyatt with Katie, and Liam with Steffy. Wyatt can live with it, but Liam can’t since it was cheating. Katie and Wyatt have been worried about their secret coming out but new Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central tease that the Steffy-Bill reveal changes everything. Wyatt has no reason to hide his affair with Katie anymore since Bill has revealed himself to be the worst possible father in betraying Liam this way.

Katie and Wyatt are almost caught & Liam can't decide what to do about Bill. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/okabQz7HFx #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/E5vYsHtbP6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 12, 2017

Katie and Wyatt Confront Bill

B&B spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that Katie and Wyatt go together to confront Bill about his behavior. They don’t intend to reveal that they’re involved, but in the heat of the moment of the confrontation, it all spills out, and Bill is stunned but what can he say? Wyatt must see that Bill is capable of anything after sleeping with Steffy and could choose to walk away from Spencer Publications over this outrage. Wyatt is usually in his dad’s corner, but Bill’s actions are indefensible.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that if Bill dares to criticize Wyatt and Katie for their romance, Katie will explode at Bill. It’s bad enough that he blew up Liam and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) in the Spectra Fashions blast, but now he’s bedded his son’s wife. Soon enough, the only person left in Bill’s corner will be Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears). Liam told Steffy “I hate you” so they’re done, but she will try to win Liam back and that means shunning Bill as well.

Tune in to CBS tomorrow to see Liam and Bill’s bloody brawl, get ready for the spoilers for the rest of the week of January 1-5, and find out how and why Bill may have changed the paternity test trying to do Liam a favor. Be sure to check back every day for more exciting The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.