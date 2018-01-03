Randall Emmett is the man in Lala Kent’s life — the previously married man whom Katie often refers to on Vanderpump Rules. Now that Emmett is divorced from his wife and Kent is no longer keeping her relationship a secret, people are curious to find out more about him — specifically, how much money he makes.

If you watch Vanderpump Rules, you probably know that Kent is treated extremely well by her boyfriend, who makes a living as a film and television producer. The Florida native has made quite a name for himself in the entertainment business. Emmett has over 100 producing credits to his name, according to his IMDb page. You might recognize a few.

His credits include Escape to Grizzly Mountain, Half Past Dead, Wonderland, Loverboy, Edison, The Wicker Man, Finding Rin Tin Tin, Rambo, Day of the Dead, Playback, Empire State, Escape Plan, 2 Guns, Lone Survivor, Vice, Heist, Amityville: The Awakening, Aftermath, and Silence.

Emmett and Kent have been dating for about two years now, even though his divorce was just recently finalized. Kent has been treated to fancy cars, private jets, and other expensive gifts over the past several months. She is very spoiled by her boyfriend, who doesn’t seem to hold back when it comes to making his lady love feel like a queen. And she loves every minute of it!

So, how much is this guy actually worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Emmett has an estimated net worth of $8 million. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, given the amount of work he has done since he kicked off his career in the 90s. Additionally, he has made a bunch of friends in the business and has been known to hang out with some of the hottest stars in Hollywood. His Instagram page is littered with photos of him and well-known celebs from Sylvester Stallone to 50 Cent.

@officialslystallone we're doing big things A post shared by Randall Emmett (@randallemmettfilms) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Emmett and his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, co-parent their two children together. He and Kent are thought to be serious but are still not flaunting their relationship in public — or on social media.