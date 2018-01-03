Meryl Streep Lashes Out At Melania And Ivanka Trump For Remaining Silent On Sexual Abuse, Wants Them To Speak

As most of her fans know, Meryl Streep is never one to shy away from speaking her mind on a number of issues that she is passionate about. This time, the outspoken actress is speaking about two hot-button issues in one; politics and sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

As the Huffington Post reported back in October, Streep made it clear that she was no longer a fan of disgraced media mogul and producer, Harvey Weinstein. The actress had some choice words for her former 65-year-old employer, including “disgraceful.” She then went on to call him out for his “abuse of power.”

Though Streep and Weinstein worked together on a number of films, including The Iron Lady, the actress claims that she had no idea what Weinstein was doing to women behind closed doors. And though she no longer thinks much of the man whom she worked with for so long, Streep praised actresses who were brave enough to come forward with claims against Weinstein, calling them heroes.

Recently, the 68-year-old has been making her media rounds with Tom Hanks, promoting their new film, The Post. But in most interviews, Streep isn’t just asked questions that are directly related to the film. She continues to be questioned about Harvey Weinstein and his now infamous abuse against women in Hollywood, especially after she was called out by Rose McGowan for not “speaking out.”

As Perez Hilton reported, McGowan slammed Streep for remaining silent for years about Harvey Weinstein’s history of abuse in one tweet, which has now been deleted.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @goldenglobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real chance. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”

Streep later responded to those allegations, saying that though she worked with Harvey for years, she remains firm in the fact that she had no idea what was going on. Now, Meryl is speaking out against those who are questioning her for remaining “silent” and pointing her finger at both Melania and Ivanka Trump.

In an interview with the New York Times, Streep fires back at the haters and puts the pressure on two famous females who are living in the White House.

“I don’t want to hear about the silence of me. I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump. I want to hear from her. She has so much that’s valuable to say. And so does Ivanka. I want her to speak now.”

Only time will tell if the White House or Melania or Ivanka break their silence on the issue, but if it were up to Meryl, it seems as though she’d hold her own press conference immediately.