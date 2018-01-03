‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Reveals Her Unborn Baby’s Name

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood had a wild 2017, and it seems that the new year will be just as busy for the MTV personality. As many fans already know, Amber is currently pregnant with her second child, and she is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, later this year. Now, Amber and Andrew are sharing the name that they have chosen to give their unborn son.

According to a January 3, 2018 report by Radar Online, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon will officially be naming their little bundle of joy, James. The Teen Mom OG star revealed the big news via social media this week after her brother, Shawn Portwood, had tweeted her to tell her that he had finished a gift that he had been making for his new little nephew. Amber replied to her older brother’s message, revealing that “little James will love” the special gift.

The report reveals that the name James has a very significant meaning for Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon. While some Teen Mom OG fans speculated that Amber might consider naming her son after her late father or her brother, who both share the name, Shawn, Portwood decided to go with the name James, which happens to be Andrew’s middle name. However, Amber has yet to announce the baby’s middle name.

Little James will join older sister, Leah Shirley, whose father is Amber Portwood’s ex-fiance, Gary Shirley. This will mark the second sibling for Leah, who is already the older sister to Gary’s youngest daughter, Emilee, whom he shares with his wife, Kristina.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Amber Portwood met Andrew Glennon on the set of Marriage Boot Camp, which she attended with her former fiance, Matt Baier. Amber and Matt split after three years together, and Portwood quickly moved on with Glennon. The couple had only been dating a few months when they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Sources revealed that Amber’s pregnancy was completely “unexpected,” but that the reality star was thrilled about becoming a mother again.

Fans can watch Amber Portwood’s journey on Teen Mom OG, which airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.