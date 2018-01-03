‘Wrestle Kingdom 12’: How To Watch Chris Jericho Vs. Kenny Omega On Thursday & Feud Highlights [Video]

The highly-anticipated match between WWE legend Chris Jericho and NJPW superstar Kenny Omega is just hours away. On Thursday night, live from the Tokyo Dome, Jericho and Omega will meet in the ring at NJPW’s biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 12. Kenny Omega is the current IWGP United States champion, and on Thursday he will defend his title in a no disqualification contest against the former WWE superstar. Because it was assumed the two would never face each other, both fans and pundits alike are calling this a dream match. Jericho has stated that this is a one-off event, and it’s expected that both performers will leave it all in the ring at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

After the match was announced last November, the two quickly took to social media to call each other out, and to hype-up this once-in-a-lifetime match. But words quickly turned to violence — in an exciting spot last December, though he wasn’t announced to be in the arena, Chris Jericho surprised everyone when he attacked Kenny Omega in the middle of the ring. Following a Codebreaker, the former WWE superstar pummeled Omega, who got some color, and the IWGP United States champion was a bloody mess.

The following day, NJPW held a press conference featuring the former WWE champion and Kenny Omega. Omega spoke of how he used to look up to Jericho, and that at the Dome he had a few surprises of his own for Chris. After Kenny seemingly left, Jericho was brought out to also take questions.

Cutting a promo as only Jericho can, the former WWE superstar stated that leaving Omega lying in his own blood made him happy. He also said that it made him understand how much better he is than Omega, and soon Japan will know this as well. But then, just a few minutes into Jericho’s Q&A, Omega rushed Jericho and hit him with some stiff shots of his own.

Wrestle Kingdom 12 airs Thursday, January 4, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. in Japan, and at 2:00 a.m. EST in the U.S. You can watch the live stream on the official NJWP World site, and similar to the WWE Network, it costs roughly ten dollars to have full access to Wrestle Kingdom 12 as well as a plethora of other NJWP events. Former WWE superstar Chris Jericho facing Kenny Omega is expected to be the main event at Wrestle Kingdom 12.