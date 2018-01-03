Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars’ Episode 7? [Spoilers]

Tonight on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, it was all about earning a spot in the finals. The players all wanted to win money for their charities, but who went home on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars tonight? Find out the Episode 7 results below in our The Challenge spoilers.

Last week on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, it was a girls elimination week. The Stars came close to actually winning a challenge, but they lost out by 10 seconds and the Champs kept their winning streak going strong. The Stars struggled, as it was a tie in voting for their least valuable player. Because of that, the Champs got to pick one of their players to go into the elimination challenge. Despite it being a tie between Ariane and Kim, the Champs picked Michelle to face off against Aneesa. Michelle won the challenge, which meant Aneesa was eliminated.

The Challenge

This challenge was called “Sink or Swim,” as the players had to go through an underwater obstacle course. They had to release buoys along the way during the obstacle course. This was an individual challenge, as they were each competing against each other. This challenge also determined who went on to the finals, as six would move on and six would go home. The top male and top female from each team would move on, but the third spot was up for grabs.

The players went in different heats. We saw Zach struggle in the first heat, as Josh seemed to go very fast. The next heat saw Johnny Bananas do very well, as Justina struggled. In the third heat, Emily kicked some butt for the Champs, as Matt struggled for the Stars. In the fourth heat, both Kim and Tori seemed to do well. In the fifth heat, Wes struggled on one of the obstacles, but still kicked butt on the other ones. Michelle did well for the Stars. In the final heat, CT shockingly did really well, as the other guys were surprised. Ariane struggled but did a decent job.

Results

After all of the players competed in the obstacle, The Miz revealed the results. The top males were Josh from the Stars and Johnny Bananas from the Champs. The top females on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars were Michelle from the Stars and Emily from the Champs. From there, Josh & Michelle and Johnny Bananas & Emily got to pick one of their teammates to bring to the final with them.

The Final Decisions

The players took some time to deliberate and they were both torn on who to bring with them to the finals. Josh and Michelle were not budging, so they decided to leave it to a flip of a coin. Emily and Bananas had not decided either, and we will find out the other players in the finals next week!