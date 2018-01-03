‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Wednesday, Jan. 3: Vivian And Kate’s War, ‘Wilson’ Ends, Stefan Has More News

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, January 3, reveal Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) will face off. Also, expect Will Horton (Chandler Massey) to end things with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and more shocking news from Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

According to SoapCentral, Vivian and Kate’s war will be reignited. This makes sense considering their history. The two women were adversaries, and that hasn’t changed. Complicating matters is that since Stefan is a DiMera, even though Kate is one also by marriage, it will just make the battle even more vicious.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Will Horton could make a decision that will hurt Sonny. After kissing Paul Narita (Christopher Sean,) he chooses to end things with Sonny. This will break his heart, but how will Sonny react? Will he accept that Will is a different man now, or put all the blame on Paul, like he did with the first kiss?

On Tuesday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Vivian introduced her secret son, Stefan DiMera. However, that won’t be the only bombshell. He bought the bank that owns DiMera mansion. This means that technically, the estate belongs to him. However, he isn’t interested in kicking everyone out. He suggests that they all live together so they can get to know one another.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefan has more shocking news for “Chabby.” Just when Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) regained control, Stefan will be taking over DiMera Enterprises. He also informs his siblings that it will be run his way. Even though he didn’t know his father and only recently discovered he came from money, he has big plans. Stefan plans to take over where his father left off.

Stefan makes no apologies for who he is or what he plans on doing. Even though there is a rumor that Stefan and Abigail get close, that is only partially true. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, interviews confirm that Stefan has a crush on Abby. However, Marci Miller made it clear that Abigail has no interest in Stefan. In fact, she hates him and finds him arrogant and pompous.

