Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Attend Demi Lovato’s New Year’s Eve Party, Share A Kiss For The Cameras

Lala Kent’s relationship with Randall Emmett is no longer a secret.

Just days after the movie producer’s divorce from Ambyr Childers was finalized, the Vanderpump Rules star and her boyfriend traveled to Miami on a private jet to attend a New Year’s Eve celebration hosted by Demi Lovato at the Fontainebleau Hotel and Resort.

In photos shared by Startraks and TooFab, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, the couple was seen kissing one another as they posed at the event and enjoyed a performance by Rae Sremmurd. Kent was also seen showing off a ring she’s been wearing on her left hand ring finger for the past several weeks.

During the bash, Lala Kent took photos with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jenna Willis, and Randall Emmett shared a video on Instagram of Rae Sremmurd and the crowd.

Lala Kent wore a dark green mini dress to the party while her boyfriend looked suave in a black blazer and black pants.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have known one another since early 2016 but waited until last month to confirm that they were dating. As a Page Six report revealed in December, Kent and Emmett were caught kissing one another at a December 7 event in Beverly Hills before the finalization of Emmett’s divorce from Ambyr Childers on December 22. As the outlet explained, Childers filed for divorce in January of last year, around the time Kent began facing rumors of dating a married man on Vanderpump Rules Season 5.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jan 1, 2018 at 8:59am PST

In addition to Lala Kent sharing the photo above of herself and her boyfriend, Randall Emmett also confirmed their relationship on his own page by sharing an image of Kent boarding his private jet and labeling her his “rock star.”

Prior to her relationship with Randall Emmett, Lala Kent enjoyed a short-lived fling with her co-star James Kennedy.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.