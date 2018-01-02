‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Vs. Bill Beat Down – Hypocritical Twist On Prior Plot [VIDEO]

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show that the news of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) cheating will spread like wildfire. The next person to find out is Katie Logan (Heather Tom) who comes to congratulate Steffy on her pregnancy only to find her crushed and crying after Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) walked out on her. Steffy will confess to Katie that she slept with Bill. Katie’s response is strange, and when Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) finds out, he explodes.

Katie Assumes Bill Roofied Steffy

That latest issue of Soap Opera Digest offers B&B spoilers that Katie asks if Bill put something in Steffy’s drink that loosened her up enough to sleep with him. Steffy is stunned, and it sure seems strange that Katie would think Bill drugged his daughter-in-law to seduce her. Steffy admits it’s complicated, but she was stone cold sober when he fell into bed with Bill. Steffy begs Katie to keep her secret, but it won’t be too long before the news makes its way back to Steffy’s daddy Ridge who won’t handle it well.

Bill Thinks They Got Away With It

Bold spoilers from SOD also say that Bill is confident that he and Steffy buried the cheating secret and everything is golden. He’s got no idea the drama heading his way. Bill decides to give Liam and Steffy the Malibu beach house as a baby gift for the pair. But before the ink can dry on the deed, Liam shows up to assault his father. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps say it’s Thursday that Liam starts a fight with Bill that ends with Dollar Bill in agony over the literal blood on his hands.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Jan. 1-5. Steffy confesses to an incredulous Katie about her affair with Bill. https://t.co/7bxS4TTHV3 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Efzx2CyFPc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 31, 2017

Ridge Comes For Bill

But it’s not just Liam that comes for Bill. It’s also Ridge that confronts him. Once Ridge realizes Bill slept with Steffy, he knows that’s why the mogul isn’t fighting about the divorce from Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Ridge goes to talk to Bill about the cheating, and Bold spoilers from Soap Central promise this will be “a confrontation of epic proportions” but does Ridge have the right to criticize. Three years ago, Ridge and Bill had a similar confrontation over Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey).

Bill and Ridge’s Last Fight

Back in November 2014, Bill stopped by Forrester Creations and confronted Ridge about dallying with Caroline when she was with Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) and Ridge was engaged to Katie. Bill called Ridge out for fooling around with Caroline and said, “she’s like a daughter to me” and called Ridge a predator. Bill also said that Ridge collects and discards women “as soon as another one throws a look your way.” Bill told Ridge that Caroline wouldn’t be his “next victim.”

Ridge and Bill's conflict over Brooke gets physical. Who will win the fight? http://t.co/QJfTmsihU2 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/DaHUtd9rwp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 20, 2014

Ridge And Bill: Hypocrites?

The B&B recap from that day shows that Bill’s monologue continued and he said Caroline was young and susceptible and married and said Ridge didn’t care if there were other casualties along the way. Bill pledged to stand up in defense of her and punched Ridge in the face. The fight raged on, and Bill came out on top. Will Bill win this time? The scene set for Thursday is almost the same scene that played out three years ago, but this time it’s Ridge making the accusations.

Dollar Bill Is Just As Bad As Ridge

By Bill’s standards from the 2014 fight, he did everything he accused Ridge of doing, only worse. Steffy is young, married, and susceptible and Bill was the predator in that case. While Bill said Caroline is like a daughter to him, Steffy is Ridge’s actual daughter. And as for collecting and discarding women, Bill was married to Katie, hiding Brooke in a secret sex room, then moved on to his son’s wife. It sure seems that Bill is doing everything he accused Ridge of right before the last brawl between the two.

It seems that B&B’s showrunner Brad Bell resurrected the identical plot and flipped the accuser to Ridge and the predator to Bill. This plays out in reverse later this week. Catch up now on new Bold spoilers on Bill’s fistfight with Liam on Wednesday, Bill tampering with Steffy’s paternity test, and other B&B action coming the week of January 1-5. Check back soon for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.