Kyle Richards Enjoys A Shopping Trip With Bethenny Frankel After Her Encino Home Is Robbed

Kyle Richards’ new home in Encino was robbed of over $1 million worth of items at the end of last month while the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her family, including husband Mauricio Umansky, were vacationing in Aspen, Colorado.

While the reality star is surely going through a difficult time as she copes with the loss of a number of sentimental items, including her gold wedding band and a pair of anniversary earrings, she has the support of her many friends and family members who are with her in Aspen, including fellow Real Housewives star, Bethenny Frankel.

On December 30, before ringing in the New Year, Kyle Richards and Bethenny Frankel were photographed together as they indulged in a shopping trip just days after Richards’ $8.2 million home in Encino was robbed.

In photos shared by Radar Online on December 31, the ladies were seen with Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters, Farrah and Sophia, as they made their way out of Grosuch, a ski apparel store.

Kyle Richards has shared a number of images of herself and her family since the robbery took place but hasn’t yet spoken out about the incident. Instead, she’s been focused on her kids and continues to be grateful for her healthy family.

News of Kyle Richards’ robbery first hit the web at the end of last week. At the time, TMZ shared details of the incident, claiming that the robber or robbers were able to gain access to her home by using a ladder and climbing in through a second story window. The outlet reported that while Richards and her husband have a security system in place, it was turned off at the time of the crime due to a misunderstanding. As for the surveillance cameras, they were allegedly turned off due to the renovations happening in the home.

