Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Randall Emmett Labels Her His ‘Rock Star’ On Instagram

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her movie producer boyfriend, Randall Emmett, traveled to Miami for the New Year’s holiday and while there, their relationship was confirmed.

After traveling to his home state of Florida to ring in the New Year with Lala Kent and his kids, London and Rylee, Randall Emmett took to social media to share a photo of the reality star and actress boarding a private plane. In the caption, he told his fans and followers that Kent was his “rock star.”

“My real rock star,” Randall Emmett wrote on Instagram on December 31, also adding a red heart emoji.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been linked to one another for nearly two years but only recently debuted their relationship on Instagram. As some may recall, Kent and Emmett kept their relationship to themselves for quite some time, aside from a recent party appearance in Beverly Hills, likely due to his past marriage to Ambyr Childers.

Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers were married up until the end of last month and share two young children together, daughter London and Rylee. Page Six was first to report on the finalization of the couple’s divorce, stating that Childers had filed for divorce in January 2017.

A post shared by Randall Emmett (@randallemmettfilms) on Dec 31, 2017 at 4:52am PST

Page Six was also first to report news of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s recent party sighting, revealing that the couple was caught kissing one another on December 7 at a FabFitFun event before his divorce was finalized.

While Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are now being much more open with their relationship than they were before, fans shouldn’t expect to see Emmett appear on Vanderpump Rules anytime soon. That said, he is a fan and reportedly pursued Kent after first seeing her star on the hit reality series in 2016.

