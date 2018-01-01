WWE News: 2018 Royal Rumble Gets Biggest Star Yet

The WWE has slowly been announcing who is entering the 2018 Royal Rumble match and have had the first few announcements made on television. The first name to enter the Royal Rumble was Elias Samson, who made his proclamation on Monday Night Raw. While Elias has looked good in the ring since he moved up from NXT, it wasn’t an announcement that set the world on fire. However, much more notable names announced their intentions on SmackDown Live when Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura announced they were entering the Rumble as well. While Nakamura is one of the top three favorites to win the match, the overall favorite to win just announced that he is entering the Royal Rumble, but the announcement was made online.

The Top Contender In The 2018 Royal Rumble

John Cena took to Twitter and posted that he had a big announcement to make as 2018 kicks off. Cena said that there are endless possibilities and plentiful opportunities in this upcoming year and it will all start out for him with his entrance in the Royal Rumble.

The WWE then confirmed the fact that John Cena is entering the 2018 Royal Rumble. As the WWE mentioned, Cena is shooting for the record-breaking 17th world heavyweight championship title win — a record that he currently sits tied with at 16 with “Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

John Cena And His 2018 WWE Plans

With John Cena reaching great success in Hollywood, he has scaled back his work in the WWE. Despite the fact that he was in Hollywood more than a wrestling ring in 2017, he still won his 16th world title at the Royal Rumble last year in a match with AJ Styles, named the best match of the year by the WWE.

That is likely why many fans consider John Cena’s chances to win his 17th world title in the WWE in 2018. In a recent poll on WWE.com, fans voted on whether they thought Cena would win his 17th world title this year. As of press time, 77 percent of the fans voting believed that Cena would win a world title this year.

If John Cena wins the 2017 Royal Rumble, he will get a shot at winning his record-breaking world title. This idea is an exciting proposition because many fans believe that the WWE wants to possibly book AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the SmackDown Live world title through the Royal Rumble.

The top three men favored to win the 2018 Royal Rumble are John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The rumored title match for WrestleMania 34 are Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, and if that is not for the world title, Brock will have to lose it before WrestleMania 34. If the odds for the Royal Rumble are right, and John Cena wins, there is no telling which direction the WWE goes — especially since Cena is a free agent and can wrestle with both brands.