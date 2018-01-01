America Ferrera Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Husband Ryan Piers Williams

America Ferrera announced on December 31 that she is pregnant and will be expecting her first child with her husband, 36-year-old Ryan Piers Williams. The former Ugly Betty actress captioned the New Year’s Eve Instagram photo wearing bright 2018 glasses with her actor-director husband, Ryan, as she holds a mini onesie that reads “mas besos (por favor).”

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!…. Wishing you #MasBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear.”

Ferrera reposted the image with the caption stating that she and husband Ryan are making way for a chapter in their lives.

“Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018!#happynewyear.”

Ryan and America met when he cast Ferrera in his student film while attending the University of Southern California.

America and Ryan have been together for a total of 12 years, according to Us Weekly. In June, the couple celebrated their union with a beautiful trip to Ireland. The Superstore actress and the director got engaged in 2010. Ryan proposed to America with a 4-carat, round-cut diamond that totaled $70,000. On June 11, the couple married at the home of Vanessa Williams. The ceremony was officiated by her Ugly Betty co-star, Judith Light.

In 2010, the Los Angeles native revealed to People magazine that the couple connected on a professional level.

“We kind of connected from the get-go on that professional level and that was something that really drew us to each other.”

Due to starring in several popular films and television shows, it took America about 10 years to complete her bachelor’s degree in international relations.

12 years of this… #HappyAnniversary A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

For several years, Ferrera struggled with body acceptance. However, this past year, on her 33rd birthday in April, America chose to embrace the way that she looks.

“At 33, I finally understand that my body is a miracle!… After too many years of criticizing, punishing, depriving, or neglecting my body for what it isn’t, I’m attempting to love it unapologetically as it is! Thank you body for 33 years of standing with me even when I wasn’t on your side.”

More recently, America shared her story of sexual abuse as part of the “me too” hashtag campaign in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual scandal.

America bravely revealed that she was sexually assaulted at the age of 9.

“First time I can remember being sexually assaulted I was 9-years-old. I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt thinking all along that I, a 9-year-old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man.”

America revealed that she had to see the man who assaulted her on a daily basis for several years.

“He would smile at me and wave, and I would hurry past him, my blood running cold, my guts carrying the burden of what only he & I knew — that he expected me to shut my mouth and smile back.”

Ferrera pleaded with other women to break the silence so that the next generation of girls “won’t have to live with this b*******.”

America is a co-producer and star of the sitcom Superstore, which follows workers at a big-box store in St. Louis, Missouri. The NBC show is currently in its third season.

Ferrera also recently made a cameo in Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” music video, in which the 33-year-old acted out scenes of infidelity, political turmoil, and murder.