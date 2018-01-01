Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Heartbroken That Her Half-Sister Wants To Make Money Off Royal Engagement

Meghan Markle is reportedly sad that her half-sister, Samantha, is trying to make money off the former Suits actress’s royal engagement to Prince Harry. An alleged palace insider told Hollywood Life that Markle and Prince Harry have no plans to publicly comment on Samantha’s intention to publish a tell-all book about Meghan. But behind the scenes, Markle is not happy about it.

“Meghan is really sad that her half-sister is trying to cash in on her relationship with Harry, but she realizes that it was fairly inevitable,” the source added.

Samantha Markle, also known as Samantha Grant, is the 52-year-old daughter of Meghan’s dad, Tom Markle. According to Vanity Fair, Samantha has claimed that she spent some of her childhood with Meghan and that she “raised” the future royal for 12 years of her life. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, she revealed that she will be writing a book that will be called Diary Of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

Samantha added that she will not be using the book to disparage Meghan. Instead, she said she wanted to share some of the “beautiful memories,” that she has of growing up with Prince Harry’s fiancee. She also intends to use the book to analyze the evolution of race relations in The United States from the passing of The Civil Rights Act until today, with her sister’s life as a guide.

Unfortunately, Samantha Markle isn’t the only person in Meghan’s life who is trying to capitalize on her royal engagement to Prince Harry. According to Deadline, Meghan’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, is developing a television show that seems loosely based on his experience as someone who was once married to future royalty. It’s a fictional comedy where the main character is sharing custody with his ex-wife who is now married to a British prince. Deadline reports that Engelson came up with the idea during a conversation with fellow producer Dan Farah (The Shanarra Chronicles). They imagined what it would be like if he and Markle had had kids and he had to co-parent with a British royal. The two veteran producers put together a pitch and the comedy was picked up by Fox.

It’s reportedly Fox’s biggest commitment for a comedy this season.

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson were married from 2011 to 2013 and don’t have children together.