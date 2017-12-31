Kendell Jenner At Center Of Blake Griffin Nasty Custody Battle?

Kendall Jenner is rumored to be at the center of an increasingly nasty custody battle between boyfriend Blake Griffin and the mother of his two young children.

Griffin, the 28-year-old L.A. Clippers star, is rumored to be warring over his kids with ex-fiancée and former USC star Brynn Cameron.

According to the Mercury News, Cameron has been agitated ever since things ended with her and the five-time NBA All-Star and he quickly moved to pursue “a glamorous Hollywood relationship” with Jenner, a top international model and star co-star of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” family reality show.

Griffin and Jenner went public with their union sometime in August, and soon after that Cameron moved out of the Manhattan Beach home she and Griffin once shared.

More recently, Griffin filed court papers to legally establish the paternity of both children, a move widely seen as the first step in getting out of a court-ordered custody and child support agreement.

Cameron responded by filing documents seeking joint custody and requesting that a judge establish child support based on Griffin’s annual salary. He recently inked a five-year, $173 million extension with the Clippers.

Hollywood Life recently reported Griffin and Jenner spent her 22nd birthday together, celebrating with her family at a Hollywood hotspot.

Prior to the start of the season, Radar reported Griffin was warned by his L.A. Clippers bosses to keep Jenner away from the team locker room.

“He’s been warned that his new relationship with Kendall better not affect his form this season,” a source told Radar. “He’s not telling anyone yet whether they’re actually together, but Clippers bosses have told him that regardless, she’s not welcome to crash their locker room and distract everyone with the Kardashian circus. They saw what happened to [former Clipper] Lamar Odom when he was with Khloe [Kardashian] and they are not having that from their marquee player.”

Several people speculated management might also be concerned about the so-called “Kardashian Kurse.”

Harry How / Getty Images

Over the years, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have been romantically linked to a number of pro athletes, several of whom inexplicably began to suffer through rough patches in their careers right about the time they went public with one of the sisters.

Odom’s NBA career tragically fizzled amid rampant rumors he was hooked on drugs while still married to Khloe Kardashian.

Later, Khloe was romantically linked to Houston Rockets star James Harden during a stretch that saw his Houston Rockets tumble from a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference all the way down to a No. 7 seed.

During his MVP runner-up 2016-17 season, Harden admitted he came to feel he needed to “eliminate” Kardashian from his life to get back to being himself.

Hollywood Life also reported last season that LeBron James had words with Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson after his play suffered during his early days of romancing Khloe.

Kim Kardashian was also infamously married to NBA veteran Kris Humphries for all of 72 days and former NFL boyfriend Reggie Bush never quite lived up to the super-stardom that was projected for him coming out of USC.