‘Dragon Ball Super’ Might Have Teased A New Goku Power-Up

Dragon Ball Super has finally entered into its ultimate battle between two universes following the obliteration of Universe 3 in last week’s Episode 121. Teams Universe 7 and 11 will face each other in the upcoming episodes, but fans are anxious with the summary for Episode 123. After all, the description teases that Son Goku is about to enter a new power-up and finally fights Jiren The Grey after their first battle in October.

Known Dragon Ball Super translator Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) shared his own translation for Episodes 123 – 126 on Twitter for English-speaking fans. The description says that team U7 will go all out against U11, but what keeps fans buzzing is the synopsis for Episode 123. According to the summary, Goku finally challenges U11’s Jiren The Grey to fight and transforms into the full power of Super Saiyan Blue. It can be recalled when the hero was almost beaten to death after fighting the muscular humanoid warrior during the anime’s one-hour TV special.

Now, Dragon Ball Super is ready to pit Goku against Jiren once again as the Tournament of Power continues with only two surviving teams left. The synopsis also says that Vegeta fights Jiren, but the prince of all Saiyans loses the battle against the strongest Pride Trooper. It’s where Goku steps in to fight the U11 warrior.

“Vegeta Loses to Jiren without even being able to put up a decent fight. And then Goku finally challenges Jiren! For this final battle, he transforms into full power Super Saiyan Blue!”

The full power of Super Saiyan Blue was introduced to Dragon Ball Super manga after Goku and Vegeta both transformed into the said SSB power-up. The SSB Full Power requires the user to extremely focus on the state although it’s “high-risk.” On the plus side, it can do wonders if it’s being executed correctly.

However, according to Comic Book, the synopsis of Dragon Ball Super Episode 123 might not necessarily mean that Goku is tapping into the actual full power of Super Saiyan Blue. It can also mean that he has regained all his stamina after Jiren beat him down during their first battle and might be able to use the full strength of SSB. Some fans are also wondering whether the power-up will consist of Goku’s different transformations, including the Ultra Instinct form.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 123 titled “Full Body, Spirit, and Power Unleashed! Goku and Vegeta!!” is slated to air on January 14, 2018.