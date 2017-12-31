Steve Bannon: ‘Javanka’ Stirs ‘Bad Decisions’ In W.H., Couple Can’t Comprehend Their Insignificance

After being ousted from the White House, Steve Bannon is now spilling the deepest secrets of the Trump administration, according to his own views.

In his recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bannon highlighted the always-questioned Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. He said that the duo is simply bringing in more bad decisions in the White House.

The two have no definite role in the White House, but they have access to high-level information and meetings. Ivanka Trump even stepped in for President Donald Trump during the G20 summit this year.

At the same time, Jared Kushner has been sent to “negotiate” a treaty in the Middle East, but this did not result in any favorable outcomes.

Ever since the election, Bannon and “Javanka,” a moniker he gave the couple, have been divided. They even got into an argument about the contents of Trump’s victory speech. “Javanka” wanted to create a “tone of unity,” while Bannon believes this would have simply sounded “phony” to the people watching.

Bannon said the two continued to bring the Trump administration down. There simply was a divisive state within Trump’s close advisers and cabinet members.

“The railhead of all bad decisions is the same railhead: Javanka.”

Bannon called Ivanka the “queen of leaks” to which she responded, “You’re a f—ing liar!” The Breitbart head also said Ivanka simply had a different idea on what the Trump presidency would be and it would not work because Bannon believes he knows what Donald Trump really wants.

What’s the point of Jared and Ivanka in the White House? Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Bannon doubled down in Ivanka Trump’s hypocrisy after shaming Republican Roy Moore, who’s denied multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Ivanka Trump said there’s a “special place in hell for people who prey on children.”

Though Ivanka said Moore’s actions are unacceptable, Bannon said she should also face the fact that her father faces accusations from a 13-year-old, according to The Guardian.

As for Jared Kushner, Bannon said he doesn’t know what he’s doing with the “hobbits or the deplorables [sic],” terms he uses to describe Trump’s supporters.

Bannon said it was Kushner who told the president to fire James Comey, a move that is now hurting all of them with the Mueller investigation. All in all, Bannon believes these two do not add any value to the White House.

Rick Tyler, a Republican analyst and co-founder of consulting firm Foundry Strategies, agrees. The two do not have any value to the political realm and are insignificant even in terms of keeping Donald Trump in check.