Danielle Staub Reveals Her Engagement Could Play Out On ‘RHONJ’

Danielle Staub has found love and is getting married. The fans are used to seeing her on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Life & Style shared the details about how Danielle says that her engagement could end up airing on the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. That is pretty exciting news for fans who want to see her man pop the question.

Her new man is Marty Caffrey. He proposed to her in the spring and the reality star hasn’t been shy about it. Things are going great for Danielle and Marty. She shared that they already bought a house together, so things are pretty serious, but the wedding hasn’t happened yet. The fans want to see this wedding when it all goes down.

Danielle Staub is teasing that the fans are just going to have to wait and see what happens with her engagement. It sounds like she might be showing the engagement on the show. They were filming around that time, so it makes total sense. It would be great if they caught it on film, but maybe Danielle knew it was coming if they were actually filming the moment. Regardless, it is obvious that she is excited about being engaged and finding love.

It sounds like getting married isn’t all that Danielle Staub is up to lately. She wants to start working in fashion. The fans were excited to see her back on The Real Housewives of New Jersey again as well. Danielle shared that she has been focused on her health and she enjoys doing yoga. She is also focused on helping out charities. It sounds like Danielle is doing great now and the fans enjoy seeing her in such a happy place in her life.

If Danielle Staub’s big engagement happens on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, you won’t want to miss it. You just never know what will happen next. You can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when they air on Wednesday nights on Bravo.