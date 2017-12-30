Kylie Jenner Struggling To Pick ‘KUWTK’ Godmother: Torn Between Kim Kardashian & Khloe [Rumor]

Kylie Jenner is having a hard time trying to figure out whether Kim or Khloe Kardashian should be the godmother to her baby, it has been alleged.

The 20-year-old, who is expected to give birth in two months, has allegedly mentioned to friends that she’s finding it tough to pick between her famous sisters because she knows just how nurturing and caring both of them are.

One of the reasons why Kylie Jenner is said to be leaning towards Kim is because of the fact that she already has two children, with the third on the way, and Kylie has always been impressed with the way the reality star juggles motherhood and her career.

The socialite definitely aspires to be like Kim when it comes to motherhood, feeling like Kardashian’s instincts as a parent seemed to come naturally after the birth of North West, and she really adores how family and children always come first before anything else.

With Khloe, it isn’t further off. Though the 33-year-old has never been a mother, she’s currently six months pregnant with her first child.

Many of the Kardashian and Jenner siblings would always seek advice from Khloe because she makes reasonable decisions that are thought-provoking and often helps them get a clearer mind before jumping to a decision.

So, this has consequently left Kylie Jenner finding it hard to figure out who will make a better godmother if she was ever needed help with her baby or find herself in a situation where she needed assistance from someone.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Of course, regardless of who becomes the godmother to Kylie Jenner’s child, it goes without saying that the lip kit entrepreneur has a large family, the source stresses, and considering how Kourtney Kardashian has allegedly been helping her sister adjust to her new life as a soon-to-be mother, it would seem as if everyone would chime in to help Kylie.

Still, holding the title of being a godmother to one’s child is still an honor, especially when it’s in the family, a source adds. Kim would definitely appreciate the fact that Kylie would have made her the godmother to her child, showing that there’s a close bond in their sisterhood.