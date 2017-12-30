As 2017 comes to a close, so do many television shows that we have fallen in love with. While not every season of a show is going to be a hit, there are definitely some surprises on this year’s list of cancellations. Although there’s a chance you’ll see one or two of these pop up on a different network in the future, it’s likely that most won’t see any additional episodes airing in the new year.

These days, it seems more difficult for shows to keep a good momentum going. There is so much competition from premium networks (like HBO’s Game of Thrones, Showtime’s Homeland, and Netflix’s Stranger Things, all of which are coming back in 2018) that landing a successful prime time spot and keeping it has become a serious challenge.

While some shows, like Wisdom of the Crowd starring Jeremy Piven and Natalia Tena, just don’t seem to catch on, others, like 2 Broke Girls starring Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs, tend to run their course.

There is some good news in all of this, however. All of these cancellations make room for plenty of new shows to have a chance to be the next big thing (like This Is Us), so there’s a pretty good chance that you will end up falling in love with a new show in the new year.

Below is an updated list of broadcast network (ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and The CW) television shows that have ended or have been canceled in 2017.

ABC

American Crime

The Catch

Conviction

Dr. Ken

Imaginary Mary

Last Man Standing

Notorious

The Real O’Neals

Secrets and Lies

Time After Time

CBS

2 Broke Girls

American Gothic

Brain Dead

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

Doubt

The Great Indoors

The Odd Couple

Pure Genius

Rush Hour

Training Day

Ransom

Wisdom Of The Crowd

NBC

Aquarius

The Blacklist: Redemption

Emerald City

Grimm

Powerless

The CW

Frequency

No Tomorrow

Reign

The Vampire Diaries

FOX

APB

Bones

Making History

Pitch

Rosewood

Scream Queens

Sleepy Hollow

Son of Zorn

According to She Knows, the following television shows are in danger of being canceled due to poor ratings.

Once Upon a Time

Madam Secretary

Elementary

The Exorcist

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Jane the Virgin

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.