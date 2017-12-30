As 2017 comes to a close, so do many television shows that we have fallen in love with. While not every season of a show is going to be a hit, there are definitely some surprises on this year’s list of cancellations. Although there’s a chance you’ll see one or two of these pop up on a different network in the future, it’s likely that most won’t see any additional episodes airing in the new year.
These days, it seems more difficult for shows to keep a good momentum going. There is so much competition from premium networks (like HBO’s Game of Thrones, Showtime’s Homeland, and Netflix’s Stranger Things, all of which are coming back in 2018) that landing a successful prime time spot and keeping it has become a serious challenge.
While some shows, like Wisdom of the Crowd starring Jeremy Piven and Natalia Tena, just don’t seem to catch on, others, like 2 Broke Girls starring Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs, tend to run their course.
There is some good news in all of this, however. All of these cancellations make room for plenty of new shows to have a chance to be the next big thing (like This Is Us), so there’s a pretty good chance that you will end up falling in love with a new show in the new year.
Below is an updated list of broadcast network (ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and The CW) television shows that have ended or have been canceled in 2017.
ABC
American Crime
The Catch
Conviction
Dr. Ken
Imaginary Mary
Last Man Standing
Notorious
The Real O’Neals
Secrets and Lies
Time After Time
CBS
2 Broke Girls
American Gothic
Brain Dead
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
Doubt
The Great Indoors
The Odd Couple
Pure Genius
Rush Hour
Training Day
Ransom
Wisdom Of The Crowd
NBC
Aquarius
The Blacklist: Redemption
Emerald City
Grimm
Powerless
The CW
Frequency
No Tomorrow
Reign
The Vampire Diaries
FOX
APB
Bones
Making History
Pitch
Rosewood
Scream Queens
Sleepy Hollow
Son of Zorn
According to She Knows, the following television shows are in danger of being canceled due to poor ratings.
Once Upon a Time
Madam Secretary
Elementary
The Exorcist
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Jane the Virgin
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.