Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Sister’s Pregnancy Might Be A Mistake

Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy has definitely made some interesting reactions. Some were happy for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to have finally met someone who they think is not a freeloader like Tyga. But some believe that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul is too young to start her own family. In fact, a new report claimed that Kim Kardashian feels that her sister’s pregnancy might be a mistake.

Although the 20-year-old TV personality has yet to address anything about her reported pregnancy, people are convinced that she definitely has a bun in the oven. However, Kylie Jenner’s current status does not change her baby daddy Travis Scott’s routine. As a matter of fact, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings spent New Year’s Eve alone and that made Kim Kardashian worry about her sister.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 37-year-old reality star has always felt “threatened” by Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s popularity, saying, “She was always happy for Khloe and Kourtney’s success because it was always clear that she was the queen, but she does get freaked out that one day she will be irrelevant, and people will only care about Kylie and Kendall.”

But despite feeling intimidated by their success, the insider shared that Kim Kardashian still wants the best for her sisters, especially for Kylie Jenner, who is allegedly pregnant with her first child. “And then there’s the big sister part of her that worries that Kylie is just too young to be a mom,” the source noted.

Travis Scott is obviously a busy man and having a pregnant girlfriend will not make him change anything. While Kylie Jenner spends most of her pregnancy journey alone, the 25-year-old rapper is busy fulfilling his earlier engagements, making music, touring, and clubbing.

Even though this set-up is not quite ideal for Kylie Jenner, a previous report shared that she is not fully against it. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star actually understands Travis Scott’s schedule. Although she would certainly love to be with him during an important moment of her life, the businesswoman part of her knows that the rapper is doing the right thing.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and their families have yet to address all the baby rumors.