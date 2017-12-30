Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Star Reportedly Fine Not To Spend NYE With Travis Scott, Romance On The Rocks?

Kylie Jenner’s name has been in the headlines for a lot of reasons. First, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reported to be pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, then some reports claimed that she may have already given birth to her first child without anyone noticing it. Now, Jenner’s relationship with her alleged baby daddy is being talked about, especially because they might not spend New Year’s Eve together due to the rapper’s hectic schedule.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 20-year-old TV personality is not too happy that Travis Scott is fully booked on New Year’s Eve. The insider noted that Kylie Jenner is “not complaining too much though. Instead, she’s trying to pressure him to go straight from the stage to a private jet and fly home to be with her.”

If rumors are to be believed, then this is going to be the first New Year’s Eve of Kylie Jenner being pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, which is why she allegedly “hates the idea of sleeping without him, especially on New Year’s Eve. She wants to wake up in his arms on the first day of the year.”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

However, Gossip Cop quickly slammed the report, stating that there is absolutely no truth to all the claims. The site pointed out that no one in the Kardashian-Jenner clan or their family and friends have been sharing their feelings with Hollywood Life.

Gossip Cop even went on to say that even though Kylie Jenner would clearly prefer to have Travis Scott by her side on New Year’s Eve, she understands fully that the 25-year-old rapper has to fulfill his engagements. Being a businesswoman herself, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly quite open-minded with these kinds of situations.

With his connections, there is still a possibility that Travis Scott will try to make a way to get back to Kylie Jenner before the clock strikes midnight. But if he won’t, it does not automatically mean that there is a problem in their relationship.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and their families have yet to address all the baby rumors.