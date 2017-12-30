Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Dating: Playboy To Ask Teen Model To Marry Him On New Year’s Eve?

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship has definitely surprised everyone, including Kourtney Kardashian. The pair lasted longer than anyone has ever predicted and it appears that their romance is getting more and more serious. In fact, a new report claims that the self-proclaimed “Lord” will go “all out” for the teen model on New Year’s Eve. Will he finally pop the question?

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 34-year-old TV personality is not too happy with how his ex-partner, Kourtney Kardashian, has been trading Sofia Richie. Earlier reports revealed that the eldest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is making it clear that Scott Disick’s new girlfriend is not welcome to join any of the family events.

To make matters worse, Kourtney Kardashian has invited her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, during the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s Christmas party, but she reportedly made sure that Scott Disick will not tag Sofia Richie along. The young model was reportedly upset that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was being harsh towards her now that she’s dating the popular playboy.

Kourtney Kardashian’s unfair treatment of the 19-year-old model allegedly led Scott Disick to make it up for his new ladylove. The insider shared that the father-of-three “is going all out to prove to Sofia that she matters more to him than Kourtney.” The source also added that “he feels bad that Kourtney is shunning her. Sofia is still kind of hurt over being banned from Christmas Eve and Scott feels bad. He’s going to make sure she has the most amazing New Year’s ever.”

With their romance getting stronger by the minute, many wondered with Scott Disick will pop the question to Sofia Richie during their NYE getaway in Aspen, Colorado. The lovebirds will be spending their first New Year’s Eve together as a couple, and “Lord Disick” seemed to be in a holiday mood as he posted a snap of him and Sofia boarding a private jet, captioning it “I’m on a whole new year vibe.”

Scott Disick popping the question to Sofia Richie on New Year’s Eve still remains a speculation for now.