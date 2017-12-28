Sofia Richie ‘Convinced’ Kourtney Kardashian Still Not Over Scott Disick Despite Romance With Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are surprisingly still going strong despite the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s bad track record with women. Since their romance is getting more serious by the minute, the teen model allegedly wants to be a part of the playboy’s children’s lives. However, Kourtney Kardashian is not allowing that to happen and Sofia is convinced that the reason why the reality star is acting this way is because she is still not over Scott.

According to a Hollywood Life source, Sofia Richie is not too happy with how Kourtney Kardashian has been treating her now that she is dating Scott Disick. The insider revealed that the 19-year-old fashion model “can’t believe someone Kourtney’s age would still be such a mean girl. She’s convinced Kourtney’s still in love with Scott and that’s the reason she’s being so awful, but there’s still no excuse.”

As if that’s not enough, Kourtney Kardashian has openly welcomed her new boyfriend Younes Bendjima to her family, while she wants nothing to do with the new ladylove of her ex-partner. The 38-year-old reality star has invited both Younes and Scott Disick to the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s annual Christmas Eve bash, but she strictly pointed out to her ex that he was not allowed to tag Sofia Richie along.

Even with Kourtney Kardashian’s harsh treatment, the source noted that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship is not affected by it at all. In fact, the insider revealed that “it’s kind of pushing them together because they feel like it’s them against the world.”

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Despite their 15-year age difference, it appears that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have a deeper connection than everyone, including Kourtney Kardashian, had anticipated.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian officially called it quits in 2015 after nine rocky years together. Although they have tried to work things out for years, which even resulted to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star being pregnant for the third time, their relationship was just going down the drain and they eventually decided to go their separate ways. The ex-lovers share three children together, 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, 3-year-old Reign.