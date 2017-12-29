WWE Rumors: Possible ‘Mixed Match Challenge’ Partners For ‘Raw’ & ‘SmackDown’ Revealed By Betting Favorites

There are now WWE rumors regarding WWE’s new Mixed Match Challenge, with a number of the superstar pairings possibly revealed online. The new attempt by WWE to make a foray into social media streaming will begin next month, featuring male and female superstars teaming up as mixed tag teams. Some of the major stars involved in the tournament include the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion, SmackDown Women’s Champion, and one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team champions. However, it has yet to be revealed which of the Raw and SmackDown Live superstars will team up with each other.

According to a new report from WWE Leaks, there are betting odds that have been published for which male superstar will team up with a certain women’s superstar. Right now, Raw’s Asuka has Braun Strowman listed as the favorite to join her with even money odds. That means a $100 bet on Strowman would pay out $100 if he ends up pairing up with Asuka in the challenge.

Next on Asuka’s list is Goldust at 5 to 4 odds, with Finn Balor at 5 to 2. The fourth favorite is the Raw superstar that fans vote to appear in the tournament, with The Miz (10/1) and Enzo Amore (15/1) rounding out the options. Asuka and Goldust have already been part of a WWE exclusive video showing them communicating with each other about the tournament.

Goldust and Asuka have already discussed the WWE’s ‘Mixed Match Challenge’ with one another. WWE

Over on the SmackDown Live side of things, the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, has the “Glorious” Bobby Roode with odds of 1 to 4 as the favorite to partner with her. Shinsuke Nakamura is next at 13 to 5 odds, followed by “A New Day Member announced by fan vote” at 13 to 5. Rusev (13/2), Jimmy Uso (10/1), and Sami Zayn (10/1) close out the odds for Charlotte’s male tag team partner.

Right now, only six of the women involved in the tournament are receiving these odds. Other women competing in the tournament who have yet to receive odds are WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Bayley, Carmella, Naomi, and Natalya.

Based on the “favorites” for each of the women’s superstars, some of the superstar pairings could end up as shown below. Several of the pairings could line up with storylines and real-life relationships such as Nia and Enzo’s interaction on Raw and the fact that Rusev and Lana are married.

Asuka & Braun Strowman

Becky Lynch & Shinsuke Nakamura

Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode

Lana & Rusev

Nia Jax & Enzo Amore

Sasha Banks & Raw male superstar voted in

WWE fans can see the latest odds at online sportsbooks, including Grosvenor Casinos, 888 Sport, Unibet, and several others. Keep in mind that the above are merely favorites listed via online sportsbooks where betting odds can fluctuate based on news or rumored backstage information.

The first episode of WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge goes live on January 16, 2018. Fans will be able to watch on Facebook Watch, with each episode airing at 10 p.m. Eastern Time and running for approximately 20 minutes.