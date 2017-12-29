Xur Celebrates New Year In ‘Destiny 2’ With Vigilance Wing, But The Fated Engram Is Still The Real Draw

The final visit from Xur in Destiny 2 before the end of 2017 comes with some familiar Exotics for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players but not so much for PC gamers. The Vigilance Wing Exotic Pulse Rifle returns, along with Peacekeepers for Titans, Foetracer for Hunters, and Eye of Another World for Warlocks.

Guardians should not forget the Fated Engram from Xur since it guarantees an Exotic not already owned. Players should also consider skipping the Three of Coins for now except when running high-end activities like Nightfall and the Raid where the boost is most beneficial. Bungie is investigating an issue with the Three of Coins that prevents Heroic Strikes from receiving the boost.

Destiny 2 players can find Xur in the “Watcher’s Grave” area of Nessus this weekend through the weekly reset on Tuesday, November 14. He is sitting up in the same tree as usual next to a dead Vex that can be scanned by your Ghost. Players can mark his location on the Destination map, fast travel to the area, and pretty much go straight ahead.

As a reminder, the Power Level of all Xur’s Exotics scales according to the Guardian’s current Power Level. The max Power Level has been moved up to 305 with the release of Curse of Osiris. You’ll need to Infuse the items to make them more powerful.

Destiny 2 players will have until the weekly reset on Tuesday, January 2 to pick up this slate of exotics from Xur. This now occurs at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT following the release of Curse of Osiris.

Vigilance Wing

The Vigilance Wing Exotic Pulse Rifle bucks the trend by firing a five-round burst instead of the usual three-round burst thanks to the “Harsh Truths” perk. This also grants the wielder health regeneration and increased movement speed when a nearby ally is killed. The other perks are solid too, with “Corkscrew Rifling,” “Composite Stock,” and “Last Stand.”

Peacekeepers

All Titans can use the Peacekeepers Exotics boots but only if they enjoy using SMGs. The “Mecha Holster” intrinsic perk reloads stowed Submachines Guns and allows players to ready them instantly.

That makes these boots not particularly powerful but unique and useful to those who enjoy SMGs. A common tactic is to equip an SMG in the primary and energy slot and switch between the two instead of reloading.

Foetracer

This marks the fourth time Foetracer has been sold by Xur since the launch of Destiny 2, making it the most commonly available item for Hunters. The Exotic Helmet is good for all Hunter sub-classes and will mark targeted enemies while also boosting damage to marked enemies with low health. Ideal for getting the drop on opponents trying to hide in the Crucible.

Eye Of Another World

This is the fourth time this Exotic Helmet has been on sale for Warlocks as well. The Eye of Another World Exotic Helmet is for those who want to get their Grenade, Melee, and Rift abilities back faster will. The “Cerebral Uplink” intrinsic perk grants faster ability regeneration speed and highlights enemies. While other Exotic Helmets may be better in PVE, this one excels for Warlocks in Destiny 2’s Crucible.