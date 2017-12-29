Meghan Markle Was Almost A Bond Girl Before She Was Prince Harry’s Princess

Meghan Markle has had to give up a lot to marry Prince Harry, including what could have been the role of a lifetime. While Markle is only five months away from becoming British royalty, the Suits star was considered to become a Bond Girl before dating Harry.

Markle Misses Out On Bond Role

According to Page Six, James Bond producers were keeping tabs on Markle in her role on Suits and were considering teaming her up with Daniel Craig in the next film. Producers were also thinking about casting Baywatch star Ilfenesh Hadera for the movie, which is expected to open in theaters sometime in 2019. Although Markle was a frontrunner for the part, her romance with Harry basically ended her chances. If Markle had landed the part, she would have joined an exclusive list of A-list actresses and who knows how it would have affected her career.

“Meghan fits the role of a Bond girl perfectly. She’s glamorous and sexy and a good actress,” the insider explained. “The role more recently has gone to actresses deemed to be rising stars, and Meghan certainly was seen as that before her relationship with Harry became public.”

Markle Retires From Hollywood

Markle started dating Harry in late 2016. The couple recently confirmed their plans to wed this coming spring. Markle will join Harry in London and is expected to completely retire from Hollywood as she takes on a slate of royal duties.

In the future, Markle will spend her time raising awareness for different causes around the globe and doubling her work for various charitable organizations, including One Young World and World Vision Canada. When asked about leaving her acting career behind, Markle said she simply views her retirement as a new chapter in her life. She has not commented on the Bond rumors.

Inside Markle’s Early Career

According to Pop Sugar, Markle made a name for herself as Rachel Zane in the hit USA drama Suits. The actress will, of course, no longer be a part of the show now that she is marrying Harry. She has also starred in a few movies for Hallmark, including When Sparks Fly and Dater’s Handbook.

14 Best Memes And Funny Tweets Meghan Markle Prince Harry's Engagement And Deal Or No Deal https://t.co/SaYP6xG5B5 — YourTango (@YourTango) December 27, 2017

She also had a cameo in the 2011 movie, Horrible Bosses. Her very first appearance in showbiz, however, was when she worked as a briefcase model for the popular game show, Deal or No Deal. Markle was in over 30 episodes of the show over the span of two years.

Harry And Markle Spend Christmas Together

Although Markle might regret not being a Bond girl, E! Online reports that she already fits in with the rest of the royal family. The actress spent Christmas with Harry and his family and apparently had a blast getting to know everyone.

In fact, Harry opened up about Markle’s royal Christmas this week and revealed that she really enjoyed her time in Sandringham. He also said that the rest of the royal family loved Markle and quickly developed a close bond.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot on May 20.