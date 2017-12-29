Possible Reason Why Cesaro Is Not Being Pushed By WWE Revealed

Cesaro has been one of the best wrestlers in the world for the past several years. However, the WWE has failed to give him a singles push and Cesaro continues to be on the upper midcard in the company. A recent report has revealed the reason why the WWE has not pushed Cesaro as a top superstar.

As recapped by WWE.com, Cesaro and Sheamus lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to the unlikely team of Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan this past Monday. Jordan replaced the injured Dean Ambrose and he managed to pin Cesaro for the title victory. It was a surprising result but it may open a bigger opportunity for the “Swiss Cyborg.”

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, 2018 is the right time to push Cesaro as a top singles superstar. However, Barrasso pointed out the reason why it might not happen next year because Sheamus suffering an injury.

Starting at the Royal Rumble, 2018 is the right time to break up the team, have another best-of-seven series, and finally build Cesaro to a significant singles push. A wrinkle in plans for a Cesaro singles push is Sheamus’ health. Sheamus has been dealing with spinal stenosis, which is the narrowing of the spinal canal in the neck, and was actually mentioned by Sheamus in his own Youtube video.”

Cageside Seats reported that the WWE is trying to prolong the career of Sheamus with tag team wrestling. Sheamus and Cesaro have had a great run as The Bar as they have won the tag team titles three times since teaming up last year. The injury has caused the WWE to halt a possible singles push for Cesaro.

Many hardcore wrestling fans have been calling out the WWE for not giving Cesaro a proper push. The WWE botched his initial push in 2014 after he won the inaugural Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania XXX. The WWE failed to capitalize on Cesaro’s popularity at that time and they even managed to get him nowhere even with Paul Heyman as his mouthpiece.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE chairman Vince McMahon is the reason why Cesaro has not been given a huge singles push. However, Cesaro has proven time and time that he is one of the best workers in the WWE. He recently had an amazing match with Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental championship. Some people are calling it the best match of Reigns’ career.

Cesaro and Sheamus pose with their Raw Tag Team Titles. WWE

Without a doubt, Cesaro is one of the best workers in the WWE today. He has adapted to whatever the WWE is giving to him and it might only be a matter of time before Cesaro gets a huge push that will culminate in a WWE world title win.