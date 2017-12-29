Arie Luyendyk Jr Reportedly Just Ruined The Entire Season Of ‘The Bachelor’ With One Instagram Post

Season 22 of The Bachelor is about to get underway, yet leading man Arie Luyendyk Jr. may have accidentally spoiled the entire season. The Bachelor star just shared a post on Instagram that had the same location as one of his frontrunners, basically announcing who took home his final rose this season.

Did Luyendyk Just Reveal His Winner?

According to Life & Style, Luyendyk and his winner commented on their Instagram accounts from the exact same location. The girl who won this season tried to pretend that she was posting from a different city, but fans were quick to notice the connection. Although the post completely ruined the show for many Bachelor fans, this isn’t the first time the leading star has slipped up ahead of the season finale.

Mistakes Have Happened Before

In Season 11 of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a video on Snapchat of her and Shawn Booth in her bed. Bristowe tried to delete the clip before anyone watched it but she was too late. The damage was done, and fans were outraged that she spoiled the finale well in advance.

Last year, Astrid Loch let slip who won Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. Loch accidentally revealed that Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo were planning on having an engagement party in Miami after the finale aired. The only difference between these mistakes and Luyendyk’s is that they didn’t ruin an entire season.

Luyendyk Fell For Two Different Women

While Luyendyk accidentally ruined the entire season for fans, he recently sat down with People and revealed that he fell in love with two women on The Bachelor. Like Ben Higgins before him, Luyendyk had trouble deciding between his final two contestants and was surprised to find out that he could share such a strong love for two people. Luyendyk obviously made a decision and dished out a final rose and admitted that he is happy with the person he picked.

“I didn’t know I was really capable of having strong feelings and being in love with more than one person, but that happened,” the retired race car driver explained. “The end was really difficult for me. And I think that it’s because it’s such a huge decision, and it’s my life. But I’m happy, and I wouldn’t have changed anything.”

Luyendyk went on to say that he has no regrets, though we’d wager he has one after that Instagram post.

Will Luyendyk Find Love After Maynard?

According to People, Luyendyk made a name for himself competing for Emily Maynard’s heart on The Bachelorette in 2012. Maynard dumped Luyendyk on the show, but he tried to win her back after the season was over. Luyendyk recently admitted that he was devastated after Maynard dumped him and had a difficult time getting over her.

Although Maynard left him heartbroken, she also inspired him to return to reality television and find love one more time. Luyendyk has an entire season ahead of him, but he told fans that he is finally ready to settle down and begin the next chapter of his life, wherever that leads him.

Watch Arie Luyendyk Jr. fall in love when the new season of The Bachelor begins January 1 on ABC.