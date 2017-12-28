‘The Big Bang Theory’ Reportedly In Trouble Amid Drop In Ratings

The Big Bang Theory is reportedly in trouble, as the lowest ratings in the show’s history have emerged recently. Season 11 of the hit CBS comedy is accustomed to unbeatable ratings, and the drop in viewership is rumored to be chaotic behind-the-scenes for the cast.

Radar Online reports that The Big Bang Theory may be on “its last legs” as tensions run high among the highly paid stars, which rake in million-dollar salaries per episode. A show insider claims that “many of the cast members” have “gotten swelled heads,” and some of the other actors aren’t happy about it.

Sources with the show and the studio allege that The Big Bang Theory will end after Season 12, and the actors are “itching” to get out despite their ridiculous paychecks. Jim Parsons, who portrays Sheldon Cooper, is already working on another project by narrating the series’ spin-off, Young Sheldon.

Egos are out of control, according to one insider. Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, who portray Penny and Lenoard Hofstadter, are supposedly put out over Parsons’ gig. The source says Cuoco views herself as the show’s “big draw.” Galecki is “silently simmering” over Parsons’ status as TV’s highest-paid star by making $27.5 million a year. CBS executives reassured Galecki by scheduling the February premiere of a show he’s producing, Living Biblically.

Since Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki have “wealthy new deals now, it’s turned a lot of the others off,” a source claims.

Variety covered news on the latest ratings surrounding The Big Bang Theory Season 11. The last week of November saw its key demo down in the Nielsen ratings at 2.5, but it went up 12 percent from that during the first week of December. It drew 2.8 rating in adults 18 to 49 with 14.3 million viewers but was still reported as being the “top-rated and most-watched scripted show of the night.”

Young Sheldon performed well, at 2.2 in the same key demo with 12.5 million viewers.

It’s unknown why ratings went down, but the holiday season may have played a role in it. Shows that have aired for as long as The Big Bang Theory has experience slight changes in numbers from time to time. The Big Bang Theory doesn’t appear to be in danger since the Wrap wrote on December 8 that the show — in addition to Young Sheldon — “buried” A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 returns to CBS on Thursday, January 4 at 8 p.m., ET/PT. The new episode is titled “The Matrimonial Metric,” which focuses on Sheldon and Amy’s wedding plans. The International Business Times reveals that the two will put their friends to the test to see how well their series of experiments turn out. The couple will choose their best man and maid of honor based on the experiments.