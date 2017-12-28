Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, are the latest celebrities to be hit by home burglars. The couple was vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, with their kids when thieves broke into their home and stole upwards of $1 million worth of jewelry, according to TMZ. It is unclear exactly what might have been stolen, but the police report indicates that over $150,000 in watches were taken from the home in this heist.

A source told TMZ that this could have been a sort of “inside job,” perhaps evidenced by the fact that the house wasn’t turned upside down in any way. It seemed as though the person or persons responsible for this robbery knew “exactly” where to look for the jewelry. Police say that the break-in occurred around 1:15 a.m. local time, thanks to a closet sensor that was set off by the thieves.

Police have not made any arrests in the case, but they feel confident that they will be able to identify the culprits thanks to several surveillance cameras set up in the home. According to the report, Richards and Umansky do have a home security system, but it was turned off at the time of the burglary. This might have been because the couple is renovating the home — which they purchased back in October — and have had people coming in and out doing all kinds of work.

Richards and Umansky moved into the Encino-area home a couple of months ago, listing their Beverly Hills mansion for sale. Their new estate, which once belonged to Smokey Robinson, boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms and sits on 1.54 acres, according to the home’s real estate listing. The incredible abode is over 10,000 square feet and is complete with a swimming pool, a picnic gazebo, and a 1,600 square foot guest house.

Richards nor Umansky have released a statement about the break-in. Further details about a suspect were not made available at the time of this posting. It is also unclear if Richards and Umansky will be heading back to Encino before the new year, perhaps needing to cut their vacation short due to this incident.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo.