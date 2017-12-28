Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Star’s Huge Baby Bump Snap Seemingly Hints She’s Due Before The Year Ends

Kylie Jenner has yet to address anything about her alleged pregnancy, but talks about her being a mom soon never really stopped after the news first broke in September. In fact, multiple reports revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will finally give birth to her first child in February. However, a snap of her sporting a baby bump seemingly hints that she might welcome her little bundle of joy before the year ends.

The 20-year-old TV personality’s September baby bump photo has resurfaced online and it appears that the picture revealed that Kylie Jenner is about to pop anytime soon. Since the snap was taken a few months ago and her bump was already huge, many believed that the Life Of Kylie star’s due date is earlier than February, or she may have already given birth to her first child without anyone noticing.

One fan tweeted, “I think Kylie already had the baby or she is about to have it reaaally soon because these pics of her are from September.” Another one is convinced that Kylie Jenner will surprise everyone with her very own family picture on New Year’s Eve and finally reveal her baby. “Kylie’s going to post a picture of herself, Travis and their baby like new year new beginnings.”

These speculations were based on the fact that Khloe Kardashian is already six months along in her pregnancy when she finally confirmed it last week. Since Kylie Jenner was reported to be pregnant first than her sister, many believe that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is going to give birth sooner than everyone had anticipated.

But just like the other scoops regarding Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy, this has yet to be verified.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy has definitely tested the stability of her relationship with her alleged baby daddy, Travis Scott. Earlier reports revealed that while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stayed home the whole time after the pregnancy news first broke, the rapper still did his usual routine: touring, making music, and clubbing. But the pair ended all rumors about their breakup as they posed for romantic photos together during the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s Christmas Eve party.