Paris Jackson Picture: Michael Jackson’s Daughter Poses In Bikini, Shares Rare Photo Of Brother Blanket

Paris Jackson showed off a bikini picture this week and included something even more rare — a glimpse at her younger brother, Blanket.

The 19-year-old daughter of late King of Pop Michael Jackson has been on vacation with brothers Prince Michael and Blanket, and was photographed wearing a Calvin Klein bikini as she took in the tropical sun. As People noted, Paris Jackson earned quite a bit of attention for her tattoos, which were on full display. The report noted that she has more than 50 tattoos across her entire body, including the cover art to her father’s iconic 1989 album Dangerous.

The bikini choice was no coincidence. As Page Six had previously reported, the company is close to inking a gigantic deal with Paris Jackson to make her the face of the franchise.

“This deal is to make Paris the new face and body of Calvin Klein. The deal — which is about to be signed — is huge, worth seven figures, many millions. Expect to see Paris in huge ad campaigns and on many red carpets in Calvin Klein.”

As Inside Edition noted, Paris Jackson also shared a rare photo of the entire Jackson family. Paris was just 11 when her father died suddenly in 2009, and Blanket was 7. Though there was a surge in attention for Michael Jackson’s life — with a concert movie from his final tour reaching No. 1 at the box office in the months that followed — many gave space to his young children and they did not receive the same rush of attention as other children of the stars.

The picture attracted more than 100,000 likes, and was shared by a number of celebrity news outlets that noted the rarity of all of Michael Jackson’s children appearing together at the same time.

Paris Jackson has started to open up in recent years, detailing her struggles after her father’s death. Earlier this year, she told Rolling Stone that she has battled addiction and depression and tried to commit suicide at age 15.

But it appears that Paris Jackson now has a bright future ahead of her. The potential modeling contract with Calvin Klein would put her among the top-paid models, and she has already struck up a friendship with model Cara Delevigne that could open even more doors in the future.