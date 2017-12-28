‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Cassandra Orders Sonny’s Death, Carly Cooks Up A Plan, Drew Doubts Nelle

General Hospital spoilers tease Lulu (Emme Rylan) will approach Peter (Wes Ramsey) with some suggestions on what she wants her next story to be. The election story caused quite a stir, and Lulu wants something bigger right after breaking such a controversial issue. Peter might have an interesting suggestion for Lulu.

General Hospital spoilers tease Peter will see a great opportunity. Peter failed at securing an interview with Drew (Billy Miller), Sam (Kelly Monaco), and Jason (Steve Burton). Peter might push Lulu to pursue this lead promising to add her name if she succeeds in getting him what he wants. However, this also means putting Lulu in danger. Drew and Jason are trying to draw out the traitor. General Hospital spoilers tease Lulu might uncover who the traitor is and she might end up in a sticky situation because of it.

Nelle will visit the General Hospital for an examination. While at it, spoilers tease Monica (Leslie Charleson) will issue Nelle a warning about causing problems for Michael (Chad Duell). Drew (Billy Miller) happens to be in the hall and he will have some questions for Michael. Drew will ask Michael if he is confident Nelle is carrying his child. Michael will tell him there’s a high probability the child is his. General Hospital spoilers tease Michael will try to win over his loved ones, and ask them to support Nelle. Given the change in Michael’s behavior, Nelle will feel hopeful about their relationship. However, this couple will have a lot of drama ahead. There are brewing conflicts for them.

Murder Plot

Cassandra will also become more ambitious. She thinks everything is going according to plan, thanks to Finn’s support. She will even try to make plans to speed things up. Valentin, Anna, and Finn are actually trying to bring her down but before they can make it happen, they might run into some issues. General Hospital spoilers suggest Cassandra will have a bold move, and she will ask Valentin to do something for her. It seems like Cassandra will tell Valentin they need to get rid of Sonny (Maurice Benard). Crossing Sonny is the last thing Valentin wants to do. He might have to go with Cassandra’s plans for the time being but he will find a way to get out of it as soon as he can. The mob boss remains to be a formidable enemy.

SNEAK PEEK: Enjoy this clip from Tuesday's all-new #GH, just in time for Christmas! https://t.co/OTVZMyQqu0 #GeneralHospital — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 24, 2017

Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest Anna and Finn have almost everything they need to take Cassandra down. Anne wants Finn to stay low now that they are almost done. However, Finn wants to help Anna until they conclude the investigation.

Another Scheme

Meanwhile, Carly will find another matter to dip her toes in. She tried to change Sam’s mind about Drew during the holidays. When she heard the news about Drew and Sam’s engagement, she will weigh in on the matter. Spoilers tease she will keep her mouth shut while Sam talks about the development with Jason’s twin. However, she will be cooking up a plan to bring Jason and Sam together. She’s not done with meddling, and General Hospital spoilers tease Carly will continue to mind other people’s business even if she has her own matters to deal with.