‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 123-125 Spoilers: Jiren & Toppo Unleash Overwhelming Power, U7 In Big Trouble!

The end of Dragon Ball Super Universe Survival Saga is near as only two universes are left fighting for their survival in the Tournament of Power. Unfortunately, Dragon Ball Super Episode 122 won’t be airing this week. Instead, it will be out on the first Sunday of 2018.

The upcoming episode will be featuring the start of the final battle between the Universe 7 and Universe 11. Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Son Gohan, and Android 17 will face Jiren, Toppo, and Dyspo. As mentioned in previous spoilers, the Saiyan Prince will finally have the opportunity to test the power of the mortal stronger than the God of Destruction, Jiren. Most fans expect him to learn Ultra Instinct, but as of now, there is no official confirmation if Vegeta will be learning the technique popular among the gods.

Still, Vegeta will be able to give Jiren a tough fight in Dragon Ball Super Episode 122. Unfortunately, spoilers for the following episodes, posted by Yonkou Production and translated by Ken Xyro, revealed some bad news for Universe 7. In Dragon Ball Super Episode 123 entitled “Full Power Of Mind And Body Unleashed! Goku And Vegeta,” Vegeta will be using his full power against Jiren, but it won’t be enough defeat him.

The Saiyan Prince will be severely wounded and on the verge of being eliminated. Dragon Ball Super Episode 124 entitled “Fierce Rush Attack! Gohan’s Final Stand!” will feature Son Goku helping Vegeta in fighting Jiren. Despite teaming up, the Universe 7’s most powerful Saiyans barely land a clean hit on Jiren. The enemy is noticeably increasing his power level while fighting Son Goku and Vegeta.

DBS Episode 123-125 details.

Video coming later. Thanks to @YonkouProd as always for the scan. pic.twitter.com/xW0YWPGpsf — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) December 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Son Gohan will come to give Frieza a hand against Dyspo. The fight between Frieza and Dyspo will start in the next episode. Frieza will be annoyed by Dyspo’s strategy, making him decide who will be his next target. However, with Son Gohan needing to help him fight, it seems like Frieza will have a hard time dealing with Universe 11’s fastest warrior.

Based on the title of Dragon Ball Super Episode 124, there is strong possibility Son Gohan’s fate in the Tournament of Power will be finally determined. Akira Toriyama may think Son Gohan has already done his part and needs to eliminate him in the tournament. Dragon Ball Super Episode 125 entitled “God of Destruction Toppo Appears! Pure Overwhelming Power!” gives a major hint that Pride Troopers leader Toppo could be the one knocking out Son Gohan in the battle royal arena.

While he’s not as strong as Jiren, Toppo has the power to defeat any fighter from Universe 7, especially in their current state. Toppo will soon be replacing Belmod as the next God of Destruction of Universe 11. DBS Episode 125 will show why Toppo deserves the position. In the summaries and titles for the upcoming episodes, it’s very noticeable that Android 17 is not mentioned. There are speculations that he will be the first victim in the final battle between Universe 7 and Universe 11.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.