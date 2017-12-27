‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Tells Justin About Steffy’s Pregnancy, Wingman Takes Necessary Steps

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) has a solid wingman in Justin (Aaron D. Spears). Ever since the news of Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) pregnancy broke, Bill has been a nervous wreck. For the first time, it seems that Bill has a conscience and that it is eating at him. He is torn with guilt about ruining Steffy’s life, and the possibility of having conceived a child with his son’s wife. All of these factors will weigh heavily on him during the week of December 26-29, when Justin will demand answers from Dollar Bill.

Bill will confess all to his right-hand man, including the fact that Steffy is now pregnant. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that Bill will even tell Justin that he has strong feelings for Steffy and that she has ordered a paternity test. While Bill has an emotional outburst, Justin will be doing some scheming of his own. Bill’s legal advisor has always had his back and Liam was quite right not to trust him as he is definitely one of his dad’s henchmen. How far will Justin go to protect Bill and serve his interests? It seems that when it comes to the senior Spencer, Justin has no conscience.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy confronts Dollar Bill on whether or not he used her to exact revenge on Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/aueLc8Jg47 pic.twitter.com/dYttm4v6YS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 27, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the week of December 26-29 will also be a tense one for Steffy as she waits for the paternity results. Luckily for her, the results will come back and Liam will be confirmed as her baby’s father. Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers report that Steffy failed to disclose the fact that the two DNA samples were from a father and a son, making the test results inaccurate since they have similar DNA. Apparently, the doctor will reorder the tests and will then come back with the result that Bill is the father.

However, the other option is old-fashioned falsification. Justin, who has a tendency to take Bill’s problems onto himself, could rig the paternity results. The question is at what point does he decide to step in? Does he interfere with the test results after the first or second round of DNA samplings are taken? Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Justin might be out on a mission of his own.