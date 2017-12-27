‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The Future Of Eric And Jennifer Revealed, Expect Complications And Bad Timing

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will make a bold move. Finally acknowledging her feelings, she will ask Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) out on a date. However, is this couple really meant to be or is the romance doomed? Head writer Ron Carlivati teased to expect some complications and bad timing. However, things might work out, but only after he nearly loses her to another man.

On Wednesday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, expect Jennifer to ask Eric out on a date. From a sneak peek picture in CBS Soaps In Depth, it appears that he accepts. However, don’t expect things to go smoothly, SoapCentral hinted. It is teased that the New Year’s Eve date doesn’t go as planned. This leads the two in a difficult and awkward position.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Opera Digest reveal what head writer Ron Carlivati had to say about the pairing. The soap scribe explained that both characters mistakingly think the other just wants to be friends. In addition to this, Jennifer believes that Eric’s heart still belongs to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

“Both of them are very protective of their own hearts right now and both get the wrong idea that the other only wants to be friends.”

To complicate matters even further, a doctor will show interest in Jennifer Horton. By the time Eric realizes he needs to act on his feelings, it might be too late.

“Jennifer mistakingly thinks that Eric is still pining for Nicole and decides to move on and accepts an offer of a date from Dr. Shah. So there is a series of misunderstandings and we wonder will Eric stand up and declare his interest or let her go off in the sunset with this new doctor?”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that despite Jennifer moving on, she will still have feelings for Eric. Over the past year, Eric has learned not to avoid what his heart tells him. He made that mistake with Nicole and ended up losing her. There is no way that he is going to let another man take Jennifer. He has lost too much, especially where his heart is concerned.

As for Jennifer, she has always had feelings for Eric. However, other people and situations always got in the way of a relationship. First, there was their addiction and Eric’s prison sentence. Then, he was dealing with issues from killing Dr. Daniel Jonas (formerly Shawn Christian). After that, Jennifer broke things off when she discovered his letters to Nicole Walker.

Perhaps 2018 is their time to finally connect on a deeper level.

Time to get Country A post shared by Greg Vaughan (@gregvaughan) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.